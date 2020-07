Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool guest parking tennis court

Nice 1st floor 1 bedroom/1 bath condo conveniently located in the medical center area close to shuttle. Laminate wood flooring in living/dining area and bedroom, tile in kitchen and bathroom. Wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan, and all appliances included! Amenities include tennis courts and swimming pool for residents use. Gated community, one covered reserved parking space and ample guest parking. Ready for immediate move-in.