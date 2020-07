Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court conference room hot tub internet access

There’s no place like home, especially when you live at Gables Metropolitan Uptown! Located in the Uptown, Galleria area, we are a short distance from I-610, I-10, and I-59 as well as walking distance to the Galleria Mall. Our spacious apartment homes come in two different styles guaranteed to fit your needs. Our pet friendly community also offers fun and convenient amenities such as: outdoor gourmet kitchen, resident lounge, beautifully landscaped courtyards, relaxing fire pit with seating area, tennis court, fitness center, and refreshing swimming pool. Take advantage of our incredible location and best-in-class service!