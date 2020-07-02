2110 Woodhead Street

Amenities
Large Townhome in River Oaks area. Fresh Paint, woods, HVAC and roof. Just move in and put your furniture down ! Large 3450 sq ft plus floor plan with New York style walk up guest entrance. Great floor plan with large living & dining area open to kitchen with breakfast bar & room for breakfast table. Kitchen has beautiful granites, plenty of work space & storage. Kitchen has a private porch with a spiral stair case leading to the large private yard. Home has high ceilings & Wide gallery like hallways, gleaming hardwoods thru-out. Master retreat has private porch, large walk in closet & large master bath. Secondary bedrooms are all large. First floor has two bedrooms or optional use of one bedroom as a study. Elevator ready. Perfect family plan or roommate plan. Great location.Located in a "walking neighborhood". Walk to Shops & five star restaurants. Close to River Oaks Elementary - St Johns and zoned to Lanier Middle school. Best buy in the neighborhood.