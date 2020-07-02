All apartments in Houston
Location

2110 Woodhead Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
Large Townhome in River Oaks area. Fresh Paint, woods, HVAC and roof. Just move in and put your furniture down ! Large 3450 sq ft plus floor plan with New York style walk up guest entrance. Great floor plan with large living & dining area open to kitchen with breakfast bar & room for breakfast table. Kitchen has beautiful granites, plenty of work space & storage. Kitchen has a private porch with a spiral stair case leading to the large private yard. Home has high ceilings & Wide gallery like hallways, gleaming hardwoods thru-out. Master retreat has private porch, large walk in closet & large master bath. Secondary bedrooms are all large. First floor has two bedrooms or optional use of one bedroom as a study. Elevator ready. Perfect family plan or roommate plan. Great location.Located in a "walking neighborhood". Walk to Shops & five star restaurants. Close to River Oaks Elementary - St Johns and zoned to Lanier Middle school. Best buy in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Woodhead Street have any available units?
2110 Woodhead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Woodhead Street have?
Some of 2110 Woodhead Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Woodhead Street currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Woodhead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Woodhead Street pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Woodhead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2110 Woodhead Street offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Woodhead Street offers parking.
Does 2110 Woodhead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Woodhead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Woodhead Street have a pool?
No, 2110 Woodhead Street does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Woodhead Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2110 Woodhead Street has accessible units.
Does 2110 Woodhead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Woodhead Street has units with dishwashers.

