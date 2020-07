Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access conference room coffee bar 24hr maintenance

Offering In-Person, Self-Guided and Virtual Tours! Call us today for more information! The Mediterranean-style Montelago Apartments feature one, two and three bedroom apartment homes conveniently situated between I45 and Beltway 8 Tollway, just minutes from downtown Houston and a short drive to Clear Lake City and Galveston. Our central location makes your daily commute and weekend travel fast and easy. You can save gas and leave your car at home because nearby Metro's Fuqua Park and Ride will take you to all areas of Houston. Whether you drive or ride your minutes away from fantastic dining, entertainment, and shopping experiences, including nearby Bay Brook Mall. The focal point of our community is our elegant clubhouse with its classic bell tower. You'll enjoy our resort-style amenities like our swimming pool and spa, Internet Cafe and state-of-the-art fitness center. Come by and see elegant Houston living at its best at Montelago Apartments.