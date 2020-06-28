2103 Du Barry Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

REALLY CUTE UPDATED HOME! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD AND LOCATION. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE PARK AND THE POOL! CUTE WELCOMING ENTRY. SLATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LIVING ROOM HAS SOME GREAT BUILT-INS. GLASS DOOR TO THE PATIO AND YARD. BIG KITCHEN WITH ALL THE APPLIANCES AND CONNECTIONS FOR FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. READY FOR MOVE-IN. PETS ARE ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $500 NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT PER DOG AND/OR A $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT PER CAT.