All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
The Life at Clearwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
The Life at Clearwood
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

The Life at Clearwood

9465 Clearwood Drive · (832) 501-9298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Hobby Area
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9465 Clearwood Drive, Houston, TX 77075
Greater Hobby Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0432 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 0831 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 0438 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1521 · Avail. now

$1,243

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Unit 0333 · Avail. now

$1,243

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Unit 0531 · Avail. now

$1,243

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Life at Clearwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Love where you live at The Life at Clearwood, ideally located in Houston, Texas! Our community offers the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. Choose from our spacious and stylish floor plan layouts to include 2, 3 and 4 bedroom options. Residents enjoy an array of sought after amenities, including our sparkling swimming pool and fully-equipped fitness center. To ensure comfort and satisfaction within your home, our on-site management and maintenance staff are available and dedicated to ensuring a community where you can Live Life Right.

Schedule an appointment today to discover why The Life at Clearwood is the perfect place to call home!

THE LIFE AT
The Life at Clearwood is proudly owned and managed by The Life Properties. You can recognize our sister properties during your apartment search by looking out for our THE LIFE AT service mark utilized in connectin with the community name.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 non-refundable per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25 per month pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Life at Clearwood have any available units?
The Life at Clearwood has 6 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Life at Clearwood have?
Some of The Life at Clearwood's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Life at Clearwood currently offering any rent specials?
The Life at Clearwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Life at Clearwood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Life at Clearwood is pet friendly.
Does The Life at Clearwood offer parking?
No, The Life at Clearwood does not offer parking.
Does The Life at Clearwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Life at Clearwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Life at Clearwood have a pool?
Yes, The Life at Clearwood has a pool.
Does The Life at Clearwood have accessible units?
Yes, The Life at Clearwood has accessible units.
Does The Life at Clearwood have units with dishwashers?
No, The Life at Clearwood does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

201 Emerson
201 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston