Amenities

Community amenities includes controlled access-gated entrance, two lakes, swimming pool, jogging & walking paths and lots of green space. Less than 10 minutes away from Medical Center! Approximately a half-mile walk to MetroRail, which is very convenient for Homeowners who work in Medical Center or Downtown. This lovely home includes great energy efficient features, hardwood floors, granite counters, 2 car garage, island kitchen and high ceilings!