Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal playground smoke-free community

Whether you choose an apartment or townhome, you will be happy you chose The Heights at Post Oak. Our spacious apartment homes will fit your needs and you will be proud of the crisp, clean feel of your new home. The closets are huge and we offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. The Heights provides two wonderful playgrounds for your family and 8 laundry facilities. We offer free lunch and after school care during the summer. We are a gated community and truly care that you are happy.