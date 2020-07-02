196 Harvard Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this gem of a property ideally located in Harvard Heights immediately adjacent to the new White Oak Bayou hike and bike trail! This single-family detached corner property features a rooftop deck overlooking downtown Houston and the Bayou and a covered front porch and gated private patio with BONUS off-street parking right in front. The controlled access gated subdivision offers security and lock-and-leave capability, while at the same time surrounding you in lush greenery, treetop views, and a constant breeze off the Bayou. The interior is sleek and contemporary with high end finishes and walls of windows overlooking the Bayou, with that open-concept floor-plan that today's buyers want. Walk to dozens of Heights restaurants, bars, and retail shops along the serene hike-and-bike trail or just one block across Heights Blvd. This is a dream property for the busy Houstonian who wants to be right in the middle of everything! Schedule your private today!