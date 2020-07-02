All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
196 Harvard Street
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:19 AM

196 Harvard Street

196 Harvard St · No Longer Available
Location

196 Harvard St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this gem of a property ideally located in Harvard Heights immediately adjacent to the new White Oak Bayou hike and bike trail! This single-family detached corner property features a rooftop deck overlooking downtown Houston and the Bayou and a covered front porch and gated private patio with BONUS off-street parking right in front. The controlled access gated subdivision offers security and lock-and-leave capability, while at the same time surrounding you in lush greenery, treetop views, and a constant breeze off the Bayou. The interior is sleek and contemporary with high end finishes and walls of windows overlooking the Bayou, with that open-concept floor-plan that today's buyers want. Walk to dozens of Heights restaurants, bars, and retail shops along the serene hike-and-bike trail or just one block across Heights Blvd. This is a dream property for the busy Houstonian who wants to be right in the middle of everything! Schedule your private today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Harvard Street have any available units?
196 Harvard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 196 Harvard Street have?
Some of 196 Harvard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Harvard Street currently offering any rent specials?
196 Harvard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Harvard Street pet-friendly?
No, 196 Harvard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 196 Harvard Street offer parking?
Yes, 196 Harvard Street offers parking.
Does 196 Harvard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Harvard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Harvard Street have a pool?
No, 196 Harvard Street does not have a pool.
Does 196 Harvard Street have accessible units?
No, 196 Harvard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Harvard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Harvard Street has units with dishwashers.

