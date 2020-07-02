All apartments in Houston
1950 Gentryside Drive

1950 Gentryside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1950 Gentryside Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
*HOME DID NOT FLOOD* Beautiful townhome located in a private gated community near the Energy Corridor! Open concept floor plan with new 7" wood-look planks throughout the first floor. Home feels light and bright with high ceilings and picture windows! Utilize the front room off the foyer as a dining area or study. Large island kitchen with plenty of cabinets opens to the spacious living room. Two large bedrooms with their own en suite bathrooms are upstairs! Laundry is on the second floor for convenience. Private backyard with patio and new fence for your relaxation and enjoyment. Washer, dryer, and fridge are included. HOA includes water/sewer bills - you only pay electricity! Walking distance to Daily Elementary and The Village School. Easy access to I-10 and Westpark Toll!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Gentryside Drive have any available units?
1950 Gentryside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Gentryside Drive have?
Some of 1950 Gentryside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Gentryside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Gentryside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Gentryside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1950 Gentryside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1950 Gentryside Drive offer parking?
No, 1950 Gentryside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1950 Gentryside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 Gentryside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Gentryside Drive have a pool?
No, 1950 Gentryside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1950 Gentryside Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1950 Gentryside Drive has accessible units.
Does 1950 Gentryside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 Gentryside Drive has units with dishwashers.

