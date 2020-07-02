1950 Gentryside Drive

Amenities

*HOME DID NOT FLOOD* Beautiful townhome located in a private gated community near the Energy Corridor! Open concept floor plan with new 7" wood-look planks throughout the first floor. Home feels light and bright with high ceilings and picture windows! Utilize the front room off the foyer as a dining area or study. Large island kitchen with plenty of cabinets opens to the spacious living room. Two large bedrooms with their own en suite bathrooms are upstairs! Laundry is on the second floor for convenience. Private backyard with patio and new fence for your relaxation and enjoyment. Washer, dryer, and fridge are included. HOA includes water/sewer bills - you only pay electricity! Walking distance to Daily Elementary and The Village School. Easy access to I-10 and Westpark Toll!