Landmark Cypress Falls
Landmark Cypress Falls

15511 Tuckerton Rd · (832) 789-1357
Location

15511 Tuckerton Rd, Houston, TX 77095

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
Open the door to a Landmark at Cypress Falls apartment and discover a convenient, contemporary lifestyle. Located NW of downtown in the Cypress area, no other community offers this kind of living. By paying attention to what matters most to you, the architectural design sets the tone for quality living. With an experienced and professional management staff dedicated to your satisfaction, you'll be able to relax and enjoy a better quality of life. Experience luxuries like oval garden tubs, Euro-Style kitchens, full size washer and dryer, ample storage, large floor plans, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and many courtyards for relaxing purposes. Choose Landmark at Cypress Falls and fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 up to 2 ppl.
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landmark Cypress Falls have any available units?
Landmark Cypress Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark Cypress Falls have?
Some of Landmark Cypress Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark Cypress Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark Cypress Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark Cypress Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Landmark Cypress Falls is pet friendly.
Does Landmark Cypress Falls offer parking?
Yes, Landmark Cypress Falls offers parking.
Does Landmark Cypress Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landmark Cypress Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark Cypress Falls have a pool?
Yes, Landmark Cypress Falls has a pool.
Does Landmark Cypress Falls have accessible units?
No, Landmark Cypress Falls does not have accessible units.
Does Landmark Cypress Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, Landmark Cypress Falls does not have units with dishwashers.
