Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Pecan Villa

4725 North Main Street · (334) 292-8839
Location

4725 North Main Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit PV04 · Avail. Sep 8

$730

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit PV23 · Avail. Sep 8

$730

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit PV38 · Avail. now

$730

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pecan Villa.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 1
restrictions: Call community for more details.
Parking Details: Open Parking: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pecan Villa have any available units?
Pecan Villa has 3 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Pecan Villa have?
Some of Pecan Villa's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pecan Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Pecan Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pecan Villa pet-friendly?
Yes, Pecan Villa is pet friendly.
Does Pecan Villa offer parking?
Yes, Pecan Villa offers parking.
Does Pecan Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pecan Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pecan Villa have a pool?
No, Pecan Villa does not have a pool.
Does Pecan Villa have accessible units?
No, Pecan Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Pecan Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, Pecan Villa does not have units with dishwashers.

