1802 Stoney Brook Drive

This 2,016 square foot townhouse sits on a large lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, lots of storage space, downstairs and upstairs balcony. Spacious bedrooms all upstairs. Large master with his/her closet and access to private balcony. Community pool and dog park walking distance. Nearby schools include The Kinkaid School, Briargrove Elem, Tanglewood MS, Wisdom HS. The closest grocery stores are Kroger, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Allegro Coffee Company and Shipley Do-Nuts. Also near Briar Meadow Park, Frontier Oil Headquarters and Grady Park.