Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1802 Stoney Brook Drive

1802 Stoney Brook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Stoney Brook Dr, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2,016 square foot townhouse sits on a large lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, lots of storage space, downstairs and upstairs balcony. Spacious bedrooms all upstairs. Large master with his/her closet and access to private balcony. Community pool and dog park walking distance. Nearby schools include The Kinkaid School, Briargrove Elem, Tanglewood MS, Wisdom HS. The closest grocery stores are Kroger, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Allegro Coffee Company and Shipley Do-Nuts. Also near Briar Meadow Park, Frontier Oil Headquarters and Grady Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have any available units?
1802 Stoney Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have?
Some of 1802 Stoney Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Stoney Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Stoney Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Stoney Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

