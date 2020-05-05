All apartments in Houston
1718 Mills Creek Court

Location

1718 Mills Creek Court, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Situated on a cul-de-sac lot in the quiet community of Kingwood Place Villa, this charming home features tray ceilings, wood flooring, a living room with a fireplace and accordion shutters, and a dining room with French doors. Hone your culinary abilities in the island kitchen, featuring a tile backsplash and gas cooktop. Find some peace and quiet in the private master suite, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, tub, and separate shower. The spacious backyard with a patio and mature trees is perfect for outdoor entertaining and leisure. Located near I-69, residents enjoy easy access to The Woodlands and Downtown Houston. Popular shopping, dining, and entertainment at Atascocita Commons is just a short drive away! Students attend top-rated schools in Humble ISD. You dont want to miss this home call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Mills Creek Court have any available units?
1718 Mills Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Mills Creek Court have?
Some of 1718 Mills Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Mills Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Mills Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Mills Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Mills Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1718 Mills Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Mills Creek Court offers parking.
Does 1718 Mills Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Mills Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Mills Creek Court have a pool?
No, 1718 Mills Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Mills Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 1718 Mills Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Mills Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Mills Creek Court has units with dishwashers.

