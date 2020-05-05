1718 Mills Creek Court

Amenities

Situated on a cul-de-sac lot in the quiet community of Kingwood Place Villa, this charming home features tray ceilings, wood flooring, a living room with a fireplace and accordion shutters, and a dining room with French doors. Hone your culinary abilities in the island kitchen, featuring a tile backsplash and gas cooktop. Find some peace and quiet in the private master suite, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, tub, and separate shower. The spacious backyard with a patio and mature trees is perfect for outdoor entertaining and leisure. Located near I-69, residents enjoy easy access to The Woodlands and Downtown Houston. Popular shopping, dining, and entertainment at Atascocita Commons is just a short drive away! Students attend top-rated schools in Humble ISD. You dont want to miss this home call today!