Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:26 PM

1718 Bevis Street

1718 Bevis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Bevis Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous property (freshly painted & new carpet) is located in the highly desirable Greater Heights area and has NEVER FLOODED. Easy access with street parking and a walking gate help this property stand above others on the market. With 2 bedrooms + a study loft and 2 baths this is perfect for any roommate situation. Throughout the home are beautiful hardwoods, & large windows w/ plantation shutters that let in tons of natural light. Master suite has an over-sized walk in closet, dual sinks & a garden tub/shower. The Island Kitchen is home to granite counters, SS appliances and a walk in pantry. Upstairs is a bonus loft space perfect for a home office or a quiet sitting area. The balcony off the loft is a great spot for a morning coffee or an evening wind down. The garage opening is only steps from the community green space. Conveniently located just away from local hot spots & easy access to both I10 & 610. This home is the perfect jumping off point to Come Live Where You Play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Bevis Street have any available units?
1718 Bevis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Bevis Street have?
Some of 1718 Bevis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Bevis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Bevis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Bevis Street pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Bevis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1718 Bevis Street offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Bevis Street offers parking.
Does 1718 Bevis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 Bevis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Bevis Street have a pool?
No, 1718 Bevis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Bevis Street have accessible units?
No, 1718 Bevis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Bevis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Bevis Street has units with dishwashers.

