1718 Bevis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous property (freshly painted & new carpet) is located in the highly desirable Greater Heights area and has NEVER FLOODED. Easy access with street parking and a walking gate help this property stand above others on the market. With 2 bedrooms + a study loft and 2 baths this is perfect for any roommate situation. Throughout the home are beautiful hardwoods, & large windows w/ plantation shutters that let in tons of natural light. Master suite has an over-sized walk in closet, dual sinks & a garden tub/shower. The Island Kitchen is home to granite counters, SS appliances and a walk in pantry. Upstairs is a bonus loft space perfect for a home office or a quiet sitting area. The balcony off the loft is a great spot for a morning coffee or an evening wind down. The garage opening is only steps from the community green space. Conveniently located just away from local hot spots & easy access to both I10 & 610. This home is the perfect jumping off point to Come Live Where You Play!