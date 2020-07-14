All apartments in Houston
Tuscany Park Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Tuscany Park Apartments

1901 Augusta Drive · (832) 365-4655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Location

1901 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1324 · Avail. now

$991

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 1412 · Avail. now

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 1312 · Avail. now

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tuscany Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
valet service
alarm system
internet access
lobby
You'll be impressed with the amount of thought and creativity that went into every detail of these remarkable Houston Galleria apartment homes. Nothing else compares.Located minutes away from major Galleria employers, and adjacent to the city's finest shopping and dining, Tuscany Park residents come home to a palm-tree fountain lined sparkling pool and resort-style city living while others are still fighting traffic. Tuscany Park Apartments is conveniently located only two miles from the Houston Galleria Mall, making for very short commutes to downtown Houston, the Medical Center and the Energy Corridor. Westheimer, I-10, 610 and San Felipe are only a hop, skip and a jump.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person, $200 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $200- $300
Additional: $40/month amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35 lb Maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tuscany Park Apartments have any available units?
Tuscany Park Apartments has 12 units available starting at $991 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Tuscany Park Apartments have?
Some of Tuscany Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscany Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscany Park Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is Tuscany Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscany Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tuscany Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tuscany Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Tuscany Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tuscany Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscany Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tuscany Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Tuscany Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tuscany Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tuscany Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tuscany Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
