Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub valet service alarm system internet access lobby

You'll be impressed with the amount of thought and creativity that went into every detail of these remarkable Houston Galleria apartment homes. Nothing else compares.Located minutes away from major Galleria employers, and adjacent to the city's finest shopping and dining, Tuscany Park residents come home to a palm-tree fountain lined sparkling pool and resort-style city living while others are still fighting traffic. Tuscany Park Apartments is conveniently located only two miles from the Houston Galleria Mall, making for very short commutes to downtown Houston, the Medical Center and the Energy Corridor. Westheimer, I-10, 610 and San Felipe are only a hop, skip and a jump.