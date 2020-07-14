Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access online portal trash valet cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance internet cafe new construction package receiving

Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout. You'll enjoy chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings, sophisticated wood-style plank flooring in kitchen and living areas, Roman soaking tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and generous closet and storage space. Residents can enjoy a plethora of amenities in our family- and pet-friendly community, and with new on-site professional management, we're always at your service. Our Club-quality lifestyle center includes an inviting pool with sundeck, outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, resident game lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, and Starbucks Coffee Cafe. There is free WiFi in all resident gathering areas. Our controlled access community also boasts resident package delivery lockers, a Bark Park with agility equipment ...