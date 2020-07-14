Amenities
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout. You'll enjoy chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings, sophisticated wood-style plank flooring in kitchen and living areas, Roman soaking tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and generous closet and storage space. Residents can enjoy a plethora of amenities in our family- and pet-friendly community, and with new on-site professional management, we're always at your service. Our Club-quality lifestyle center includes an inviting pool with sundeck, outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, resident game lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, and Starbucks Coffee Cafe. There is free WiFi in all resident gathering areas. Our controlled access community also boasts resident package delivery lockers, a Bark Park with agility equipment ...