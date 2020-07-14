All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Haven at Liberty Hills

14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road · (608) 530-6945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX 77049

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 313 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 440 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 434 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haven at Liberty Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
internet cafe
new construction
package receiving
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout. You'll enjoy chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings, sophisticated wood-style plank flooring in kitchen and living areas, Roman soaking tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and generous closet and storage space. Residents can enjoy a plethora of amenities in our family- and pet-friendly community, and with new on-site professional management, we're always at your service. Our Club-quality lifestyle center includes an inviting pool with sundeck, outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, resident game lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, and Starbucks Coffee Cafe. There is free WiFi in all resident gathering areas. Our controlled access community also boasts resident package delivery lockers, a Bark Park with agility equipment ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Move-in Fees: $150 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 Per Pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/Month Per Pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply - Please Contact Office For More Details
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for parking policy. Surface lot. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haven at Liberty Hills have any available units?
Haven at Liberty Hills has 26 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Haven at Liberty Hills have?
Some of Haven at Liberty Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haven at Liberty Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Haven at Liberty Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haven at Liberty Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Haven at Liberty Hills is pet friendly.
Does Haven at Liberty Hills offer parking?
Yes, Haven at Liberty Hills offers parking.
Does Haven at Liberty Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haven at Liberty Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haven at Liberty Hills have a pool?
Yes, Haven at Liberty Hills has a pool.
Does Haven at Liberty Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Haven at Liberty Hills has accessible units.
Does Haven at Liberty Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haven at Liberty Hills has units with dishwashers.
