Spacious townhouse in established Walker's Mark Subdivision. Nestled near the Energy Corridor this property offers two bedrooms with on suite bathrooms, half bath downstairs, Granite counters, Living/Dining Combo, Front patio, Community pool and Club house. Walking distance or bike ride to Terry Hershey park and a short drive to City Center, Memorial City Mall, many shops, restaurants, close to I-10 and Beltway 8. Wont last long so call your Realtor today!