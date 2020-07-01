All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:53 AM

1625 Castle Court

1625 Castle Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Castle Ct, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath duplex in Museum District-Montrose area, conveniently located near St Thomas University, Museum of Fine Arts, Rice University and Herman Park. Walking distance to parks, restaurants/bars. Why live in an apartment when you can live in this charming duplex on a neighborhood friendly street with sidewalks for evening walks, jogs or bike rides. Great lease price with an additional $200 UTILITIES PAID - water, gas, cable, wifi and yard maintenance! *Can be available fully furnished. Attentive and local Landlord, what else can you ask for? Will lease quickly, contact me for a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

