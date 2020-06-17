Walnut Terrace

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $40 single, $50 joint application
Deposit: $150 (one Bedroom), $250 (2 Bedroom) -Up to one month's rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $70 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $7/month; Pest control $3 /month; Water/wastewater/drainage varies monthly-allocated
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 for one, $20 for two
restrictions: No weight limit
Parking Details: Open parking, We also offer reserved parking at $35 monthly.
Storage Details: No additional storage