Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

Walnut Terrace

2801 Walnut Bend Ln · (224) 412-3502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$200 off on first full month on a 12 month lease.
Location

2801 Walnut Bend Ln, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 233 · Avail. Jul 31

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Jul 17

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Unit 300 · Avail. Jul 31

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 064 · Avail. Jul 31

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
tennis court
A distinctive flair for the original...nestled in a reserve urban setting, Walnut Terrace emerges with style and elegance.\nSituated in sophisticated Westchase District between Richmond and Westheimer, discover the exciting array of shops, dining and entertainment waiting for you.\nAccess to major thoroughfares, places you just moments to The Galleria and Memorial Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $40 single, $50 joint application
Deposit: $150 (one Bedroom), $250 (2 Bedroom) -Up to one month's rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $70 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $7/month; Pest control $3 /month; Water/wastewater/drainage varies monthly-allocated
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 for one, $20 for two
restrictions: No weight limit
Parking Details: Open parking, We also offer reserved parking at $35 monthly.
Storage Details: No additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut Terrace have any available units?
Walnut Terrace has 10 units available starting at $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Walnut Terrace have?
Some of Walnut Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Terrace is offering the following rent specials: $200 off on first full month on a 12 month lease.
Is Walnut Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Terrace offers parking.
Does Walnut Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Walnut Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Walnut Terrace has a pool.
Does Walnut Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Walnut Terrace has accessible units.
Does Walnut Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Terrace has units with dishwashers.
