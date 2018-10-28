All apartments in Houston
1430 Dian Street

1430 Dian Street · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Dian Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
FABULOUS Rental in the quiet and charming street of Dian. PERFECT location with easy access to all areas of town. NEIGHBORHOOD FEEL, surrounded by mature trees. A RARE FIND, with only two stories and ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. Featuring a large MASTER BEDROOM and connecting SPA-LIKE MASTER BATH. Completely open concept, integrating kitchen, dining and living areas with a CONNECTING OVER SIZED PATIO! First floor features a half bath. This home is IDEAL for those who love hosting and entertaining. NEVER FLOODED! Available for move in April 1st. Come see this beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Dian Street have any available units?
1430 Dian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 Dian Street have?
Some of 1430 Dian Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Dian Street currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Dian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Dian Street pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Dian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1430 Dian Street offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Dian Street offers parking.
Does 1430 Dian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Dian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Dian Street have a pool?
No, 1430 Dian Street does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Dian Street have accessible units?
No, 1430 Dian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Dian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Dian Street has units with dishwashers.

