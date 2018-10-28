1430 Dian Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking hot tub microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking hot tub

FABULOUS Rental in the quiet and charming street of Dian. PERFECT location with easy access to all areas of town. NEIGHBORHOOD FEEL, surrounded by mature trees. A RARE FIND, with only two stories and ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. Featuring a large MASTER BEDROOM and connecting SPA-LIKE MASTER BATH. Completely open concept, integrating kitchen, dining and living areas with a CONNECTING OVER SIZED PATIO! First floor features a half bath. This home is IDEAL for those who love hosting and entertaining. NEVER FLOODED! Available for move in April 1st. Come see this beauty today!