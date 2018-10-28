1430 Dian Street

Amenities
FABULOUS Rental in the quiet and charming street of Dian. PERFECT location with easy access to all areas of town. NEIGHBORHOOD FEEL, surrounded by mature trees. A RARE FIND, with only two stories and ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. Featuring a large MASTER BEDROOM and connecting SPA-LIKE MASTER BATH. Completely open concept, integrating kitchen, dining and living areas with a CONNECTING OVER SIZED PATIO! First floor features a half bath. This home is IDEAL for those who love hosting and entertaining. NEVER FLOODED! Available for move in April 1st. Come see this beauty today!