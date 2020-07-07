All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

14230 Rim Side Trail

14230 Rim Side Trl · No Longer Available
Location

14230 Rim Side Trl, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY in GATED community!! Come HOME to Bayou Oaks at West Orem!! This CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath features a GORGEOUS stone elevation with front porch, OPEN family room with high ceilings throughout! GOURMET granite ISLAND kitchen with breakfast bar, refrigerator INCLUDED, tile back splash, TONS of cabinet space and breakfast nook! PRIVATE master retreat with dual vanity, separate glass shower + garden tub and WALK-IN closet!!! Spacious secondary bedrooms, washer and dryer INCLUDED, fenced in backyard, alarm system and SO much more!! Make the move TODAY -- This won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14230 Rim Side Trail have any available units?
14230 Rim Side Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14230 Rim Side Trail have?
Some of 14230 Rim Side Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14230 Rim Side Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14230 Rim Side Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14230 Rim Side Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14230 Rim Side Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14230 Rim Side Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14230 Rim Side Trail offers parking.
Does 14230 Rim Side Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14230 Rim Side Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14230 Rim Side Trail have a pool?
No, 14230 Rim Side Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14230 Rim Side Trail have accessible units?
No, 14230 Rim Side Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14230 Rim Side Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14230 Rim Side Trail has units with dishwashers.

