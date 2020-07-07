14230 Rim Side Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY in GATED community!! Come HOME to Bayou Oaks at West Orem!! This CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath features a GORGEOUS stone elevation with front porch, OPEN family room with high ceilings throughout! GOURMET granite ISLAND kitchen with breakfast bar, refrigerator INCLUDED, tile back splash, TONS of cabinet space and breakfast nook! PRIVATE master retreat with dual vanity, separate glass shower + garden tub and WALK-IN closet!!! Spacious secondary bedrooms, washer and dryer INCLUDED, fenced in backyard, alarm system and SO much more!! Make the move TODAY -- This won't last long!!!