Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:45 AM

1375 Ella Place

1375 Ella Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Ella Boulevard, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gated Community, Three Story Single Family Home! - This charming three-story house is located in the heart of Houston, in a beautiful gated community. Surrounded by the historic Houston Heights and located about 10 minutes from the Medical Center, Downtown, majestic River Oaks, and the massive Galleria Shopping Mall. Across the street are Metro bus stops, parks, bike trails, and many amazing places to eat. Master bedroom includes double vanity bathroom with jacuzzi bathtub, stand-up shower, and a massive walk-in closet. Second bedroom includes walk-in closet and plenty of space! Two car garage! Washer and Dryer included.

**Currently occupied, must give notice for showings**

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person.

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4640497)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Ella Place have any available units?
1375 Ella Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 Ella Place have?
Some of 1375 Ella Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Ella Place currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Ella Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Ella Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1375 Ella Place is pet friendly.
Does 1375 Ella Place offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Ella Place offers parking.
Does 1375 Ella Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Ella Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Ella Place have a pool?
No, 1375 Ella Place does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Ella Place have accessible units?
No, 1375 Ella Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Ella Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 Ella Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
