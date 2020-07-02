1375 Ella Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Gated Community, Three Story Single Family Home! - This charming three-story house is located in the heart of Houston, in a beautiful gated community. Surrounded by the historic Houston Heights and located about 10 minutes from the Medical Center, Downtown, majestic River Oaks, and the massive Galleria Shopping Mall. Across the street are Metro bus stops, parks, bike trails, and many amazing places to eat. Master bedroom includes double vanity bathroom with jacuzzi bathtub, stand-up shower, and a massive walk-in closet. Second bedroom includes walk-in closet and plenty of space! Two car garage! Washer and Dryer included.



**Currently occupied, must give notice for showings**



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person.



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: +1 713-972-1222



