Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access on-site laundry business center

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Looking for a unique apartment to call home? Look no further than Mandalay at Shadowlake homes just west of Houston, Texas. Mandalay stand apart from other apartment complex homes with its sleek modern design, luxurious amenities, and unbeatable around-the-clock service. Located minutes away from Westpark Tollway and Sam Houston Tollway, you can explore all the amazing features Houston has to offer including world-class restaurants, luxury shopping, and an emerging cultural environment. Get on the scene with fabulous nightlife and may unbeatable entertainment experiences. Fall in love with Houston at Mandalay at Shadow Lake apartments.