Houston, TX
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:43 PM

Mandalay at Shadow Lake

12430 Oxford Park Dr · (832) 205-8436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12430 Oxford Park Dr, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-4312 · Avail. Aug 9

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 7-732 · Avail. Sep 5

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 4-411 · Avail. Aug 10

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-928 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 3-338 · Avail. now

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 5-521 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mandalay at Shadow Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
on-site laundry
business center
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Looking for a unique apartment to call home? Look no further than Mandalay at Shadowlake homes just west of Houston, Texas. Mandalay stand apart from other apartment complex homes with its sleek modern design, luxurious amenities, and unbeatable around-the-clock service. Located minutes away from Westpark Tollway and Sam Houston Tollway, you can explore all the amazing features Houston has to offer including world-class restaurants, luxury shopping, and an emerging cultural environment. Get on the scene with fabulous nightlife and may unbeatable entertainment experiences. Fall in love with Houston at Mandalay at Shadow Lake apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $250
Deposit: $699-$1299
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Other. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. 200.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mandalay at Shadow Lake have any available units?
Mandalay at Shadow Lake has 19 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Mandalay at Shadow Lake have?
Some of Mandalay at Shadow Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mandalay at Shadow Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Mandalay at Shadow Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mandalay at Shadow Lake pet-friendly?
No, Mandalay at Shadow Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Mandalay at Shadow Lake offer parking?
Yes, Mandalay at Shadow Lake offers parking.
Does Mandalay at Shadow Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mandalay at Shadow Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mandalay at Shadow Lake have a pool?
Yes, Mandalay at Shadow Lake has a pool.
Does Mandalay at Shadow Lake have accessible units?
No, Mandalay at Shadow Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Mandalay at Shadow Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mandalay at Shadow Lake has units with dishwashers.
