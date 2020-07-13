All apartments in Houston
Beverly Hill Patio Homes

6353 Richmond Avenue · (713) 992-3997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6353 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

3 Bedrooms

3x2.5-1

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

3x2.5-2

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beverly Hill Patio Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pool
Beverly Hill Patio Homes is conveniently located in the heart of the Galleria area of Houston on Richmond Avenue, just north of the convergence of Westpark Tollway and Interstate 69, and immediately west of Interstate 610 / Loop. The property’s location provides easy access to schools, dining, shopping, and major employment hubs throughout the metro area. Downtown Houston is 9.8 miles northeast, and Texas Medical Center – the world’s largest health care complex, is 7.6 miles southeast. University Place, The University of Texas Professional Building, and major attractions such as Houston Zoo and Hermann Park and Golf Course are approximately 8 to 10 miles southeast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beverly Hill Patio Homes have any available units?
Beverly Hill Patio Homes offers three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,900. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Beverly Hill Patio Homes have?
Some of Beverly Hill Patio Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beverly Hill Patio Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Beverly Hill Patio Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beverly Hill Patio Homes pet-friendly?
No, Beverly Hill Patio Homes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Beverly Hill Patio Homes offer parking?
Yes, Beverly Hill Patio Homes offers parking.
Does Beverly Hill Patio Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Beverly Hill Patio Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Beverly Hill Patio Homes have a pool?
Yes, Beverly Hill Patio Homes has a pool.
Does Beverly Hill Patio Homes have accessible units?
No, Beverly Hill Patio Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Beverly Hill Patio Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beverly Hill Patio Homes has units with dishwashers.
