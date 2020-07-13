Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage pool

Beverly Hill Patio Homes is conveniently located in the heart of the Galleria area of Houston on Richmond Avenue, just north of the convergence of Westpark Tollway and Interstate 69, and immediately west of Interstate 610 / Loop. The property’s location provides easy access to schools, dining, shopping, and major employment hubs throughout the metro area. Downtown Houston is 9.8 miles northeast, and Texas Medical Center – the world’s largest health care complex, is 7.6 miles southeast. University Place, The University of Texas Professional Building, and major attractions such as Houston Zoo and Hermann Park and Golf Course are approximately 8 to 10 miles southeast.