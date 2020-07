Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MEDITERRANEAN STYLE FREE STANDING HOME. 3 BED/3.5 BATH HOME OFFERS ATTACHED GARAGE, ENCHANTING BALCONY AND ENJOYABLE BACK YARD. LOCATED NEAR SOME OF THE BEST DINING AND NIGHT SPOTS IN HOUSTON. FEATURES INCLUDE DESIGNER FINISHES, QUARTZ COUNTERS THROUGHOUT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER, DRY BAR IN THE DINING AREA WITH A WINE FRIDGE, GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE. MAKE THIS YOUR NEW HOME TODAY!