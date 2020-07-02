All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1219 Arthur Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1219 Arthur Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:45 PM

1219 Arthur Street

1219 Arthur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1219 Arthur Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
No Flooding! Modern three-story townhouse (corner lot) centrally located in Midtown. Walking distance to Buffalo Bayou Park trails, great restaurants and bars in Downtown and Midtown and festivals at Eleanor Tinsley Park. Features on the first floor include 2-car garage, bedroom with stained concrete floors, full bathroom and a multipurpose room with access to private fenced-in yard for Outdoor Grilling or pet. Second floor, large & living/dining room with Amazing vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, kitchen with gas stove, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Second floor also includes a Outdoor balcony. Third floor private master suite with view of downtown skyline, high ceilings, large walk-in closet, full shower with two shower heads & full bath. Master bedroom and bathroom newly remodeled with beautiful whitewash wood-style floors throughout, all-new tile in shower with frameless glass door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Arthur Street have any available units?
1219 Arthur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Arthur Street have?
Some of 1219 Arthur Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Arthur Street currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Arthur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Arthur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Arthur Street is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Arthur Street offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Arthur Street offers parking.
Does 1219 Arthur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Arthur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Arthur Street have a pool?
No, 1219 Arthur Street does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Arthur Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1219 Arthur Street has accessible units.
Does 1219 Arthur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Arthur Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Redford
1221 Redford Rd
Houston, TX 77034
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Highpoint At Cypresswood Apartments
13920 Mandolin Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St
Houston, TX 77058
Galleria Flats
3001 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston