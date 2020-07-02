1219 Arthur Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking bbq/grill garage

No Flooding! Modern three-story townhouse (corner lot) centrally located in Midtown. Walking distance to Buffalo Bayou Park trails, great restaurants and bars in Downtown and Midtown and festivals at Eleanor Tinsley Park. Features on the first floor include 2-car garage, bedroom with stained concrete floors, full bathroom and a multipurpose room with access to private fenced-in yard for Outdoor Grilling or pet. Second floor, large & living/dining room with Amazing vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, kitchen with gas stove, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Second floor also includes a Outdoor balcony. Third floor private master suite with view of downtown skyline, high ceilings, large walk-in closet, full shower with two shower heads & full bath. Master bedroom and bathroom newly remodeled with beautiful whitewash wood-style floors throughout, all-new tile in shower with frameless glass door.