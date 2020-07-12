240 Apartments for rent in Fourth Ward, Houston, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,386
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
1197 sqft
This sophisticated home offers furnished apartments near the heart of the Montrose area. Apartments have an expansive floor plan with a washer and dryer, gourmet kitchens, and downtown views. On-site clubhouse lounge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
30 Units Available
Tinsley on the Park
919 Gillette St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1123 sqft
Various floor plans to match your lifestyle and family size. Private balconies, quartz counters and hardwood floors. Large outdoor swimming pool surrounded by cabanas and sun bathing areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
29 Units Available
Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1262 sqft
Living Areas 10-foot ceilings Full-size washer and dryer Two custom finishes of bamboo plank flooring Solar shades Digital thermostat Private backyard* Direct dog park access* Alarms in all residences High speed Internet access** Gourmet Kitchens
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,835
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1059 sqft
Dolce Midtown is open & offering virtual, self-guided and on-site tours with the following restrictions:* All prospects must schedule an appointment at least 15 minutes ahead of time.* Prospects must wear proper P.P.E. (i.e.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
Broadstone Skyline
707 Saulnier St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1182 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Tall ceilings. Residents have access to outdoor pool, private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, business center and massage room.
Results within 1 mile of Fourth Ward
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
58 Units Available
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,660
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1301 sqft
ALEXAN LOWER HEIGHTS offers a decidedly modern and convenient apartment community. Located south of Houston’s historic Heights neighborhood and just minutes from downtown, you’ll find yourself in the center of almost everything Houston has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Block 334
1515 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1162 sqft
Located right in the downtown area of Houston, with numerous attractions, restaurants, and entertainment right at your front door. Deluxe units feature air conditioning, appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Grounds are full service.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1378 sqft
Gorgeous and modern apartments with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Centrally located in Houston's Midtown area, just minutes from the METRO rail. Game room, pool and yoga on premises.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1260 sqft
Leafy, uber-modern apartment complex that overlooks a sun-drenched courtyard, just a stone's throw from Stude Park. Loft-style apartments have high ceilings, patio, and walk-in closets. Situated in historic Houston Heights neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
74 Units Available
Houston House
1617 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$983
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1083 sqft
Rooftop deck with 360 views, plus rooftop pool. Full-sized basketball court and fitness center open 24 hours. Balconies available with every floor plan. Just a half mile to numerous restaurants, light rail access, and I-45/Gulf Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
32 Units Available
Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,159
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1205 sqft
Designer kitchens with track or pendant lighting and granite countertops. Resort-style pool surrounded by palm trees. Game room with billiards, shuffleboard and a poker table. Located within blocks of restaurants and nightlife.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
54 Units Available
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,333
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1583 sqft
High-end interiors with stained wood cabinetry and oversized granite countertops. Stunning resort-style pool with fountains and tanning deck, plus second pool with lap lanes. Fitness center with yoga/P90X studio, cardio, and strength-training equipment. Across the street from Buffalo Bayou Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1158 sqft
Just off I-45. Near the University of Houston. Luxury community with outdoor grilling area, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Open-air outdoor living room. Keyless entry system.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,495
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1288 sqft
Located right on the banks of Buffalo Bayou with sweeping views of the city. Complex offers 24-hour concierge service, dry cleaning pickup, valet parking and on-site management.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
40 Units Available
Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1724 sqft
Located close by Theater District, Houston Zoo, The Galleria and more. Just 15 minutes to nearby universities like Rice and University of Houston. Units include full-size washer and dryer, slab granite counters and microwaves.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
49 Units Available
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,235
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1315 sqft
Sophisticated interior design with ceramic tile flooring, Italian-made espresso cabinetry, granite countertops. Resort-style pool with spectacular central fountain. Across the street from Spotts Park and access to Buffalo Bayou bike trails.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
81 Units Available
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,022
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1012 sqft
In the heart of the artisan and shopping district, these units offer immediate access to eclectic retail outlets, attractions, and events. Glistening new granite countertops and sparkling stainless steel appliances in every unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,434
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1228 sqft
Brand new community means residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Bold interiors with stainless steel appliances and hardware, granite countertops and espresso cabinetry. Tiered sundeck around the resort-style pool. Expansive, grassy double-gated dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
36 Units Available
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1265 sqft
Pet-friendly property with a dog park. Residents can work out in the interior basketball court or relax in the swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
29 Units Available
3800 Main
3800 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1197 sqft
High ceilings and large windows for living spaces flooded with natural light. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Spacious fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, spinning room, and yoga/pilates studio. Fast access to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
22 Units Available
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,414
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1322 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of downtown. Luxury units feature modern design, balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. On-site features include valet service, conference and media rooms, gym, and yoga.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
34 Units Available
The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1328 sqft
Cosmopolitan, fully furnished apartments in Neartown Montrose. All units come with air conditioner, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Clubhouse includes gym, pool, garage and free internet access. Fully handicapped accessible.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
58 Units Available
Star
1111 Rusk St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,141
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1413 sqft
Within a historic building transformed into downtown Houston's newest high rise apartment community. Amenities include a dog spa, a rooftop terrace and a pool. Interiors feature farmhouse sinks, stainless steel appliances and wine refrigerators.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 420 W. Alabama in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
