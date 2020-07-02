All apartments in Houston
10930 Chimney Rock Road

10930 Chimney Rock Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10930 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
Experience the comfort and convenience of Westbury with this gorgeous home. Spend the day exploring the popular shopping of Meyerland Plaza, the exotic cuisine of the Mahatma Gandi District & Chinatown, or a few rounds of golf at the Wildcat Golf Club. The Medical Center, Greenway Plaza, & Washington Avenue are just a few minutes away! This freshly repainted property features a half vaulted beamed ceiling in the great room, replaced Mohawk water-resistant flooring & lighting, a study, formal dining room, den, & French patio doors. Create culinary masterpieces in the kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash with mosaic accents, glass fronted cabinets, a stainless steel Kenmore double oven, & breakfast bar. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, double vanities, & a frameless shower. Designed with entertaining in mind, the spacious backyard comes equipped with a covered patio, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, & mature trees. Did not flood! Dont wait call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10930 Chimney Rock Road have any available units?
10930 Chimney Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10930 Chimney Rock Road have?
Some of 10930 Chimney Rock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10930 Chimney Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
10930 Chimney Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10930 Chimney Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 10930 Chimney Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10930 Chimney Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 10930 Chimney Rock Road offers parking.
Does 10930 Chimney Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10930 Chimney Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10930 Chimney Rock Road have a pool?
No, 10930 Chimney Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 10930 Chimney Rock Road have accessible units?
Yes, 10930 Chimney Rock Road has accessible units.
Does 10930 Chimney Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10930 Chimney Rock Road has units with dishwashers.

