10930 Chimney Rock Road

Amenities
Experience the comfort and convenience of Westbury with this gorgeous home. Spend the day exploring the popular shopping of Meyerland Plaza, the exotic cuisine of the Mahatma Gandi District & Chinatown, or a few rounds of golf at the Wildcat Golf Club. The Medical Center, Greenway Plaza, & Washington Avenue are just a few minutes away! This freshly repainted property features a half vaulted beamed ceiling in the great room, replaced Mohawk water-resistant flooring & lighting, a study, formal dining room, den, & French patio doors. Create culinary masterpieces in the kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash with mosaic accents, glass fronted cabinets, a stainless steel Kenmore double oven, & breakfast bar. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, double vanities, & a frameless shower. Designed with entertaining in mind, the spacious backyard comes equipped with a covered patio, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, & mature trees. Did not flood! Dont wait call today!