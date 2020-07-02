All apartments in Houston
10821 Willowisp Drive

10821 Willowisp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10821 Willowisp Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming home in highly desirable Willow Bend. Its great location is just a short drive to Uptown/Galleria area, Medical Center and Downtown Houston. Centrally located with easy access to commute routes, dining and entertaining! Hardwood flooring through main areas and all bedrooms, tile in wet areas, no carpet in this home! This home features a beautifully updated island kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and ample amount of counter and cabinet space. The spacious family room features a cozy fireplace, built-in shelving, and access to the backyard. Lots of natural light throughout! Enjoy a convenient storage room behind the garage plus a large yard and covered patio which are great for entertaining. This one is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10821 Willowisp Drive have any available units?
10821 Willowisp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10821 Willowisp Drive have?
Some of 10821 Willowisp Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10821 Willowisp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10821 Willowisp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10821 Willowisp Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10821 Willowisp Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10821 Willowisp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10821 Willowisp Drive offers parking.
Does 10821 Willowisp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10821 Willowisp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10821 Willowisp Drive have a pool?
No, 10821 Willowisp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10821 Willowisp Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10821 Willowisp Drive has accessible units.
Does 10821 Willowisp Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10821 Willowisp Drive has units with dishwashers.

