10821 Willowisp Drive

Charming home in highly desirable Willow Bend. Its great location is just a short drive to Uptown/Galleria area, Medical Center and Downtown Houston. Centrally located with easy access to commute routes, dining and entertaining! Hardwood flooring through main areas and all bedrooms, tile in wet areas, no carpet in this home! This home features a beautifully updated island kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and ample amount of counter and cabinet space. The spacious family room features a cozy fireplace, built-in shelving, and access to the backyard. Lots of natural light throughout! Enjoy a convenient storage room behind the garage plus a large yard and covered patio which are great for entertaining. This one is a must-see!