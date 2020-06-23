10264 Briar Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible pool tennis court

Welcome to this LUXURIOUSLY UPDATED Gem! Located in the middle of EVERYTHING: Dining, Shopping, Parks, Entertainment, Freeway access, etc. This beautiful home features new windows, flooring, appliances, lights, etc & boasts Gorgeous Granite & Stunning Stainless. The open floor plan lets you flow seamlessly from room to room with generously sized bedrooms up. Front bedroom offers City-like views & a beautiful night skyline. Tennis Courts & Pool. Short drive to City Centre, Galleria, or Downtown.