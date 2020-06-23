All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10264 Briar Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10264 Briar Forest Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:39 PM

10264 Briar Forest Drive

10264 Briar Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10264 Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this LUXURIOUSLY UPDATED Gem! Located in the middle of EVERYTHING: Dining, Shopping, Parks, Entertainment, Freeway access, etc. This beautiful home features new windows, flooring, appliances, lights, etc & boasts Gorgeous Granite & Stunning Stainless. The open floor plan lets you flow seamlessly from room to room with generously sized bedrooms up. Front bedroom offers City-like views & a beautiful night skyline. Tennis Courts & Pool. Short drive to City Centre, Galleria, or Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10264 Briar Forest Drive have any available units?
10264 Briar Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10264 Briar Forest Drive have?
Some of 10264 Briar Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10264 Briar Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10264 Briar Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10264 Briar Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10264 Briar Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10264 Briar Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 10264 Briar Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10264 Briar Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10264 Briar Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10264 Briar Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10264 Briar Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 10264 Briar Forest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10264 Briar Forest Drive has accessible units.
Does 10264 Briar Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10264 Briar Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77062
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Lancaster
20100 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Toro Place
12101 Fondren
Houston, TX 77035
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston