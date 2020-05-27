All apartments in Georgetown
7804 Pebble Creek Drive

7804 Pebble Creek Drive · (512) 869-2638
Location

7804 Pebble Creek Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7804 Pebble Creek Drive · Avail. now

$1,865

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2189 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villages of Berry Creek Home - The covered front entry welcomes you into the entry hall and front wing of the home complete with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom with a double sink, granite counter top vanity and a tiled shower. Down the hall is the entrance into the 2 car garage as well as the utility room and entry closet. The formal dining room is located just before the open living room with tiled fireplace, sliding glass doors onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard, breakfast area and kitchen with a bar/counter, granite counter tops, tiled back splash and pantry closet. The office is located just outside of the master bedroom. The master suite offers a spacious master bedroom, a double sink, granite counter top vanity, a tiled walk-in shower, garden soaking tub, private toilet and a large walk-in closet with racks and shelving.

Carpeting and Tile Throughout ~ HOA Community Pool & Playground ~ Fenced In Back Yard ~ Covered Back Patio

Pets are considered
This is a non-smoking property

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE4950653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7804 Pebble Creek Drive have any available units?
7804 Pebble Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 7804 Pebble Creek Drive have?
Some of 7804 Pebble Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7804 Pebble Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7804 Pebble Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 Pebble Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7804 Pebble Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7804 Pebble Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7804 Pebble Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7804 Pebble Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7804 Pebble Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 Pebble Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7804 Pebble Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 7804 Pebble Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7804 Pebble Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 Pebble Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7804 Pebble Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
