7804 Pebble Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villages of Berry Creek Home - The covered front entry welcomes you into the entry hall and front wing of the home complete with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom with a double sink, granite counter top vanity and a tiled shower. Down the hall is the entrance into the 2 car garage as well as the utility room and entry closet. The formal dining room is located just before the open living room with tiled fireplace, sliding glass doors onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard, breakfast area and kitchen with a bar/counter, granite counter tops, tiled back splash and pantry closet. The office is located just outside of the master bedroom. The master suite offers a spacious master bedroom, a double sink, granite counter top vanity, a tiled walk-in shower, garden soaking tub, private toilet and a large walk-in closet with racks and shelving.



Carpeting and Tile Throughout ~ HOA Community Pool & Playground ~ Fenced In Back Yard ~ Covered Back Patio



Pets are considered

This is a non-smoking property



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



(RLNE4950653)