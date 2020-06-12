Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:15 PM

153 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
65 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1226 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1091 sqft
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Parkview Estates
14 Units Available
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$980
1026 sqft
Parkview Place Georgetown TX Apartments offers fantastic amenities that include an on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
39 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1083 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
$
123 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
12 Units Available
Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
800 sqft
Georgetown Park is just two miles from downtown Georgetown and San Gabriel Park and just minutes from Lake Georgetown. There are two sparkling swimming pools in addition to a fitness center and two clothes care facilities.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
43 Units Available
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1190 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
960 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
Sierra Vista
14 Units Available
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
891 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indian Creek in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1092 sqft
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Smith Branch Park
1 Unit Available
2216-D Katy Lane
2216 Katy Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit In Georgetown - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in a 4-plex located in the Quail Valley area of Georgetown with a pantry/storage closet, laundry/utility area and 2 walk-in closets with racks and shelving.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Martin Luther King, Jr. Street
1010 Martin Luther King Jr Street, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1814 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Old Town Georgetown Home - A gem in the heart of Downtown Georgetown! The covered front patio welcomes you into the living room. There is one bedroom and one bathroom located in the front of the home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
304 Essex Lane
304 Essex Lane, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1397 sqft
304 Essex Lane Available 06/24/20 Welcome Home to 304 Essex Lane! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available June 24! - This adorable Newport floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment - Square Footage:

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
131 Cattle Trail Way
131 Cattle Trail Way, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1915 sqft
131 Cattle Trail Way Available 07/29/20 Welcome Home to 131 Cattle Trail Way! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available July 29th! - This amazing Trinity floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment after June

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
515 Hereford Ln
515 Hereford Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1414 sqft
Welcome Home to 515 Hereford Lane! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home is Available June 1st! - This beautiful, Steel Creek floor plan features: - Minimum Lease Term: 12 months - 1414 Square Feet - 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Sun Room - Morning Room - Dark

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
108 Bronco
108 Bronco Drive, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Welcome Home to 108 Bronco Drive! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available Now! - This spacious Angelina floor plan features: - Required lease term: 12 months - 1310 Square Feet - 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Large Sun Room - Carpet in the living area and

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
345 Brenham Pass
345 Brenham Pass, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1604 sqft
Welcome Home to 345 Brenham Pass! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Home Available Now! - This spacious Steel Creek floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - 1604 Square Feet - 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Sunroom - Open floor plan - Tile in the

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
214 Bonham Loop
214 Bonham Loop, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1397 sqft
214 Bonham Loop Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home to 214 Bonham Loop! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available August 1st! - This spacious Newport floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment after July

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
171 Whispering Wind
171 Whispering Wind Drive, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1328 sqft
171 Whispering Wind Available 08/01/20 Welcome home to 171 Whispering Wind! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available August 1st! - This adorable Angelina floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment after

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
100 Ranch House Cove
100 Ranch House Cove, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1829 sqft
100 Ranch House Cove Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home to 100 Ranch House Cove! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available August 1st! - Conveniently located in the heart of Sun City this popular Dell Webb built Burnet floor plan is a great place to

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
118 Larkspur Ln
118 Larkspur Lane, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1593 sqft
118 Larkspur Ln Available 07/02/20 Welcome Home to 118 Larkspur! Sun City Furnished Home Available July 2nd! - Located in the heart of Sun City this beautiful furnished Cypress floor plan is a wonderful place to call home! This home offers: -

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 05:49pm
1 Unit Available
209 Luther Drive
209 Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$969
800 sqft
Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Quail Meadow
1 Unit Available
800 Kimberly ST
800 Kimberly Street, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2272 sqft
Unique & roomy 2 BR 1 BA duplex off Williams Drive in Georgetown has tile floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen ceiling fans in every room, two walk-in closets, a fireplace, an enclosed garage, laundry room with washer/dryer connections, and a

June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report. Georgetown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Georgetown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report. Georgetown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Georgetown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Georgetown rent trends were flat over the past month

Georgetown rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Georgetown stand at $1,170 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,444 for a two-bedroom. Georgetown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Georgetown over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Georgetown to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Georgetown

    As rents have fallen slightly in Georgetown, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Georgetown is less affordable for renters.

    • Georgetown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,444 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Georgetown.
    • While rents in Georgetown fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Georgetown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Georgetown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

