Last updated June 13 2020

121 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
10 Units Available
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
118 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,266
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1539 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
64 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
15 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
39 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
6 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1218 sqft
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
43 Units Available
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1346 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
14 Units Available
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1161 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indian Creek in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1882 sqft
A community of single-family detached rental homes, these units come with amenities like private front and back yards, two-car garages, beautiful quartz countertops and designer flooring.
12 Units Available
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1154 sqft
Parkview Place Georgetown TX Apartments offers fantastic amenities that include an on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.
12 Units Available
Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
447 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
800 sqft
Georgetown Park is just two miles from downtown Georgetown and San Gabriel Park and just minutes from Lake Georgetown. There are two sparkling swimming pools in addition to a fitness center and two clothes care facilities.
25 Units Available
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1353 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,840
1755 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.
6 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1150 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.

1 Unit Available
1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD
1400 Rivery Blvd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
576 sqft
Experience contemporary style coupled with incomparable comfort at this beautiful community. With a variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, you?re sure to find a layout that works for you and your family.

1 Unit Available
506 Bluehaw Dr
506 Bluehaw Drive, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2491 sqft
506 Bluehaw Dr Available 09/07/20 Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Georgetown Village - Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
810 Rock St # 201
810 Rock Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Luxury Condo Steps from Downtown Square - Steps away from Charming Downtown Georgetown, This luxurious 1 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath condo has everything you're looking for. 3 Balconies. Large Cooks Kitchen has tons of cabinets, and a GAS cooktop. Pantry.

1 Unit Available
1010 Martin Luther King, Jr. Street
1010 Martin Luther King Jr Street, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1814 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Old Town Georgetown Home - A gem in the heart of Downtown Georgetown! The covered front patio welcomes you into the living room. There is one bedroom and one bathroom located in the front of the home.

1 Unit Available
120 Vallecito Dr
120 Vallecito Drive, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2704 sqft
4 bedroom w/master down. Private office off of entry. Kitchen open to living. Master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub, and a walk-in shower. Large covered back porch. Large 2nd living upstairs.

1 Unit Available
129 Woodland Road
129 Woodland Road, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1410 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Great neighborhood, great lot, great house! The living room boasts a brick, wood burning fireplace and offers entry onto the spacious back patio and lawn with storage shed.

1 Unit Available
304 Essex Lane
304 Essex Lane, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1397 sqft
304 Essex Lane Available 06/24/20 Welcome Home to 304 Essex Lane! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available June 24! - This adorable Newport floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment - Square Footage:

1 Unit Available
7713 Little Deer Trail
7713 Little Deer Trail, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2073 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villages of Berry Creek Home - The kitchen offers all appliances, plentiful cabinetry, a pantry closet and tiled back splash. The formal dining room is located between the kitchen and the living room.

1 Unit Available
408 Green Slope Lane
408 Green Slope Ln, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Located in the Pinnacle Community, just down the street from the HOA community pool and playground! The covered front entry welcomes you into the living room with entry closet.

1 Unit Available
245 Deep Creek Drive
245 Deep Creek Drive, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2880 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Katy Cove Estates Georgetown Home - A great 2 story home in Katy Cove Estates just minutes from Downtown and I-35.

1 Unit Available
113 Shady Oak Dr
113 Shady Oak Drive, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1769 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom two story home is ready for move in! All the bedrooms are upstairs, includes upgraded flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Covered patio and privacy fenced yard.
City Guide for Georgetown, TX

Are you looking for an apartment with surroundings that have all the amenities of a big city and the charm of a small town? Then you’re moving to right place! Located a short 30-minutes from Austin, Georgetown, Texas has all that you’re looking for, and perhaps a little more. Now let’s check out the apartments for rent and find you a great new home.

Georgetown, also known as the Red Poppy Capital of Texas, has a population just shy of 50,000. It has an attractive historic downtown and amenity-laden real estate in the suburban parts of town, But, you know what?

Choosing a neighborhood in Georgetown will really come down to what you’re looking for in a rental.

The areas adjacent to the northern towns of Weir and Serenada have seen a lot of development in recent years. This means that if you’re looking for luxury condominiums, upscale townhomes and apartment rentals, this is area is perfect for you. These rental properties will also have some of the best amenities — including clubhouses, gyms and swimming pools. Expect to pay some of the highest rents in town for these suburban-feeling areas — generally hovering between $900-1100 per month.

The downtown city center area has many historical buildings all the way east to Texas’s oldest institute of higher education, Southwestern University. The student body has diversified the rental market. If you’re looking for flexible leases, inexpensive apartments, or a smaller studio apartment for rent, your best bet will be in this area. Expect to pay between $500-700 for smaller rentals, and up to $1000 for larger ones.

South of downtown and east of campus you’ll find a lot of suburban development that caters to the homeowner. However, these areas occasionally have single-family, detached rental homes available. Expect to pay $700-1000 for rental properties here.

Your four legged friend will be pretty welcome in most apartment rentals in Georgetown. Many apartment complexes and rental homes are pet friendly, though some may require a small additional fee for housing your dog or cat.

So, welcome to Georgetown! Enjoy the small town feel of this central Texas city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Georgetown, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Georgetown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

