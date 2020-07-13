Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

300 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX

Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
$
78 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1539 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
57 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1150 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Parkview Estates
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1154 sqft
Parkview Place offers fantastic amenities that include on on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
21 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
26 Units Available
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1317 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
447 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
800 sqft
Georgetown Park is just two miles from downtown Georgetown and San Gabriel Park and just minutes from Lake Georgetown. There are two sparkling swimming pools in addition to a fitness center and two clothes care facilities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1353 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,839
1755 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1882 sqft
A community of single-family detached rental homes, these units come with amenities like private front and back yards, two-car garages, beautiful quartz countertops and designer flooring.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
5 Units Available
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
Sierra Vista
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1161 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indian Creek in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Georgetown
810 Rock St # 201
810 Rock Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,775
800 sqft
Luxury Condo Steps from Downtown Square - Steps away from Charming Downtown Georgetown, This luxurious 1 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath condo has everything you're looking for. 3 Balconies. Large Cooks Kitchen has tons of cabinets, and a GAS cooktop. Pantry.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Mountain Valley Street
105 Mountain Valley St, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1982 sqft
105 Mountain Valley - 4/2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Park East
2311 McCombs Street
2311 Mccombs Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom University Park Georgetown Home - The covered front porch leads into the open floor plan of the living room, dining room and kitchen with sliding glass door access into the fenced in back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 Vine Street
1903 Vine Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1399 sqft
3 bedroom home near downtown Georgetown - Great location in an established neighborhood of Georgetown near Southwestern University. Located toward the end of the cul-de-sac and right around the corner from Purl Elementary.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
325 Barrington Farm Court
325 Barrington Farm Court, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1388 sqft
325 Barrington Farm Court Available 09/01/20 Welcome Home to 325 Barrington Farm Court! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Available September 1st - This cozy Gray Myst floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - 1388 Sq Ft - 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
128 River Road
128 River Road, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2276 sqft
Spacious home has three large bedrooms, game room, formal dining, flex space, wet bar/butlers pantry, enclosed porch and more! Expansive kitchen has ample cooking space and storage areas.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Georgetown Village
506 Bluehaw Dr
506 Bluehaw Drive, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2491 sqft
506 Bluehaw Dr Available 08/10/20 Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Georgetown Village - Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Vallecito Dr
120 Vallecito Drive, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
2704 sqft
4 bedroom w/master down. Private office off of entry. Kitchen open to living. Master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub, and a walk-in shower. Large covered back porch. Large 2nd living upstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2000 FM 1460
2000 South a W Grimes Boulevard, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
597 sqft
This community was designed to offer you a memorable living experience. Love the outdoors? Enjoy the nearby trails, parks and the ample on-site green spaces and central park.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Georgetown Crossing
1451 Newbury Street
1451 Newbury Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Crossing Home - The 2 guest bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and the guest bathroom are found at the right front of the home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
209 Luther Drive
209 Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$969
800 sqft
Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

July 2020 Georgetown Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Georgetown Rent Report. Georgetown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Georgetown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Georgetown rents held steady over the past month

Georgetown rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Georgetown stand at $1,169 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,443 for a two-bedroom. Georgetown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Georgetown over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Georgetown

    As rents have fallen moderately in Georgetown, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Georgetown is less affordable for renters.

    • Georgetown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,443 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Georgetown fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Georgetown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Georgetown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

