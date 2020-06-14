164 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX

Apartment List
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
40 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
722 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
728 sqft
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
1 of 53

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
745 sqft
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
1 of 4

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
849 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 47

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:33pm
$
117 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,266
821 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
64 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
821 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
1 of 65

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
43 Units Available
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
773 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
12 Units Available
Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
447 sqft
Georgetown Park is just two miles from downtown Georgetown and San Gabriel Park and just minutes from Lake Georgetown. There are two sparkling swimming pools in addition to a fitness center and two clothes care facilities.
1 of 33

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Sierra Vista
15 Units Available
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indian Creek in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
666 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Georgetown
1 Unit Available
810 Rock St # 201
810 Rock Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Luxury Condo Steps from Downtown Square - Steps away from Charming Downtown Georgetown, This luxurious 1 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath condo has everything you're looking for. 3 Balconies. Large Cooks Kitchen has tons of cabinets, and a GAS cooktop. Pantry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2000 FM 1460
2000 South a W Grimes Boulevard, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
597 sqft
This community was designed to offer you a memorable living experience. Love the outdoors? Enjoy the nearby trails, parks and the ample on-site green spaces and central park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD
1400 Rivery Blvd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
576 sqft
Experience contemporary style coupled with incomparable comfort at this beautiful community. With a variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, you?re sure to find a layout that works for you and your family.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
Bell at Teravista, Round Rock, TX is close to the region's best schools and near the Texas State University School of Nursing. The gated apartments come with in-unit laundry, ceiling fan and private patio/balcony.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Round Rock Glen
356 Units Available
Parkside at Round Rock
5000 N Mays St, Williamson County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
780 sqft
Welcome to Parkside at Round Rock, a beautiful collection of luxury apartment homes designed to elevate your lifestyle.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Teravista
21 Units Available
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
798 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Teravista
1 Unit Available
1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD.
1700 University Boulevard, Williamson County, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
741 sqft
Marvel at the stunning golf and pool views while unwinding at this gorgeous community.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
814 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
732 sqft
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
1 of 42

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
26 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
$
46 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
686 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
746 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.

June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report. Georgetown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Georgetown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report. Georgetown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Georgetown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Georgetown rent trends were flat over the past month

Georgetown rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Georgetown stand at $1,170 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,444 for a two-bedroom. Georgetown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Georgetown over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Georgetown to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Georgetown

    As rents have fallen slightly in Georgetown, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Georgetown is less affordable for renters.

    • Georgetown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,444 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Georgetown.
    • While rents in Georgetown fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Georgetown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Georgetown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

