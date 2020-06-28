Two Rivers

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per adult
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (2C floor plan)
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $9 Trash, $3 Pest Control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 for one pet, $200 for two pets
fee: $250 for one pet, $400 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Chows, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, any dogs mixed with or that resemble the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Open Parking, Detached Garages Available for $150 per month, Designated Guest Parking.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available for $35 per month