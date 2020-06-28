All apartments in Georgetown
Two Rivers
Two Rivers

105 N Austin Ave · (847) 780-9252
Location

105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1204 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8206 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Unit 10201 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Unit 5105 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Two Rivers.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
sauna
shuffle board
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per adult
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (2C floor plan)
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $9 Trash, $3 Pest Control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 for one pet, $200 for two pets
fee: $250 for one pet, $400 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Chows, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, any dogs mixed with or that resemble the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Open Parking, Detached Garages Available for $150 per month, Designated Guest Parking.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available for $35 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Two Rivers have any available units?
Two Rivers has 5 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does Two Rivers have?
Some of Two Rivers's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Two Rivers currently offering any rent specials?
Two Rivers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Two Rivers pet-friendly?
Yes, Two Rivers is pet friendly.
Does Two Rivers offer parking?
Yes, Two Rivers offers parking.
Does Two Rivers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Two Rivers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Two Rivers have a pool?
Yes, Two Rivers has a pool.
Does Two Rivers have accessible units?
Yes, Two Rivers has accessible units.
Does Two Rivers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Two Rivers has units with dishwashers.
