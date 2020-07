Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal package receiving cats allowed accessible e-payments fire pit game room hot tub key fob access lobby new construction pool table shuffle board trash valet yoga

Bexley Wolf Ranch is the perfect retreat, brimming with breathtaking beauty and endless discovery. Located just north of Austin in the charming city of Georgetown, Bexley Wolf Ranch offers panoramic vistas of Texas Hill Country coupled with the rustic-chic vibe of the Downtown Historic District.Grab your lawn chair, blanket, and a cold beverage and check out the Summer Concert Series on The Square. Enjoy a fine dining experience at Zagat-rated Wild Fire. Cool off and take a dip at Blue Hole. Go hiking or biking near San Gabriel River. Or, just wind down and enjoy the luxe life at your new apartment community. It’s up to you. From unique layouts and upscale finishes to an impressive amenity selection that rivals any four-star resort, Bexley Wolf Ranch is the perfect fit for your lifestyle.