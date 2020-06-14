244 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX with garage

Are you looking for an apartment with surroundings that have all the amenities of a big city and the charm of a small town? Then you’re moving to right place! Located a short 30-minutes from Austin, Georgetown, Texas has all that you’re looking for, and perhaps a little more. Now let’s check out the apartments for rent and find you a great new home.

Georgetown, also known as the Red Poppy Capital of Texas, has a population just shy of 50,000. It has an attractive historic downtown and amenity-laden real estate in the suburban parts of town, But, you know what?

Choosing a neighborhood in Georgetown will really come down to what you’re looking for in a rental.

The areas adjacent to the northern towns of Weir and Serenada have seen a lot of development in recent years. This means that if you’re looking for luxury condominiums, upscale townhomes and apartment rentals, this is area is perfect for you. These rental properties will also have some of the best amenities — including clubhouses, gyms and swimming pools. Expect to pay some of the highest rents in town for these suburban-feeling areas — generally hovering between $900-1100 per month.

The downtown city center area has many historical buildings all the way east to Texas’s oldest institute of higher education, Southwestern University. The student body has diversified the rental market. If you’re looking for flexible leases, inexpensive apartments, or a smaller studio apartment for rent, your best bet will be in this area. Expect to pay between $500-700 for smaller rentals, and up to $1000 for larger ones.

South of downtown and east of campus you’ll find a lot of suburban development that caters to the homeowner. However, these areas occasionally have single-family, detached rental homes available. Expect to pay $700-1000 for rental properties here.

Your four legged friend will be pretty welcome in most apartment rentals in Georgetown. Many apartment complexes and rental homes are pet friendly, though some may require a small additional fee for housing your dog or cat.

So, welcome to Georgetown! Enjoy the small town feel of this central Texas city! See more