Apartment List
/
TX
/
georgetown
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

171 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Georgetown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1353 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,840
1755 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
40 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
10 Units Available
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
117 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,266
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1539 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Sierra Vista
15 Units Available
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1161 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indian Creek in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
12 Units Available
Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
447 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
800 sqft
Georgetown Park is just two miles from downtown Georgetown and San Gabriel Park and just minutes from Lake Georgetown. There are two sparkling swimming pools in addition to a fitness center and two clothes care facilities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
64 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1150 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
43 Units Available
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1346 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1882 sqft
A community of single-family detached rental homes, these units come with amenities like private front and back yards, two-car garages, beautiful quartz countertops and designer flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Parkview Estates
12 Units Available
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1154 sqft
Parkview Place Georgetown TX Apartments offers fantastic amenities that include an on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD
600 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new living in beautiful Georgetown Texas! This luxury, resort-style community features a pavilion, a 24-hour fitness center, a resident lounge/game room, business center and full-stocked coffee bar.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
2000 FM 1460
2000 South a W Grimes Boulevard, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
597 sqft
This community was designed to offer you a memorable living experience. Love the outdoors? Enjoy the nearby trails, parks and the ample on-site green spaces and central park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
209 Luther Drive
209 Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$969
750 sqft
Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Old Town District
1 Unit Available
202 S Elm St
202 South Elm Street, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1848 sqft
Available July 2nd!! 1965 charm meets a recent builder remodel inside & out! Engineered wood flooring with granite kitchen and bath in an open floorplan. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included in separate laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
120 Plover Pass
120 Plover Pass, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
120 P - Property Id: 263325 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263325 Property Id 263325 (RLNE5704965)
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Teravista
21 Units Available
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1364 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell at Teravista, Round Rock, TX is close to the region's best schools and near the Texas State University School of Nursing. The gated apartments come with in-unit laundry, ceiling fan and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Round Rock Glen
356 Units Available
Parkside at Round Rock
5000 N Mays St, Williamson County, TX
Studio
$940
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1145 sqft
Welcome to Parkside at Round Rock, a beautiful collection of luxury apartment homes designed to elevate your lifestyle.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Teravista
1 Unit Available
1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD.
1700 University Boulevard, Williamson County, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marvel at the stunning golf and pool views while unwinding at this gorgeous community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Teravista
1 Unit Available
1721 Greenside Trail
1721 Greenside Trail, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1642 sqft
1721 Greenside Trail Available 06/26/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Teravista - Charming 3 bedroom home in Teravista Golf Course Community.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1111 Sunny Meadows LOOP
1111 Sunny Meadows Loop, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2120 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home with lots of upgrades: granite counters, wood flooring in family room & downstairs master. 2 bdrms and study/office/game room upstairs. Hard tile in kitchen, baths and dining area. Window seats in dining room add character.
City Guide for Georgetown, TX

Are you looking for an apartment with surroundings that have all the amenities of a big city and the charm of a small town? Then you’re moving to right place! Located a short 30-minutes from Austin, Georgetown, Texas has all that you’re looking for, and perhaps a little more. Now let’s check out the apartments for rent and find you a great new home.

Georgetown, also known as the Red Poppy Capital of Texas, has a population just shy of 50,000. It has an attractive historic downtown and amenity-laden real estate in the suburban parts of town, But, you know what?

Choosing a neighborhood in Georgetown will really come down to what you’re looking for in a rental.

The areas adjacent to the northern towns of Weir and Serenada have seen a lot of development in recent years. This means that if you’re looking for luxury condominiums, upscale townhomes and apartment rentals, this is area is perfect for you. These rental properties will also have some of the best amenities — including clubhouses, gyms and swimming pools. Expect to pay some of the highest rents in town for these suburban-feeling areas — generally hovering between $900-1100 per month.

The downtown city center area has many historical buildings all the way east to Texas’s oldest institute of higher education, Southwestern University. The student body has diversified the rental market. If you’re looking for flexible leases, inexpensive apartments, or a smaller studio apartment for rent, your best bet will be in this area. Expect to pay between $500-700 for smaller rentals, and up to $1000 for larger ones.

South of downtown and east of campus you’ll find a lot of suburban development that caters to the homeowner. However, these areas occasionally have single-family, detached rental homes available. Expect to pay $700-1000 for rental properties here.

Your four legged friend will be pretty welcome in most apartment rentals in Georgetown. Many apartment complexes and rental homes are pet friendly, though some may require a small additional fee for housing your dog or cat.

So, welcome to Georgetown! Enjoy the small town feel of this central Texas city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Georgetown, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Georgetown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGeorgetown 3 BedroomsGeorgetown Accessible ApartmentsGeorgetown Apartments with Balcony
Georgetown Apartments with GarageGeorgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGeorgetown Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGeorgetown Apartments with ParkingGeorgetown Apartments with Pool
Georgetown Apartments with Washer-DryerGeorgetown Dog Friendly ApartmentsGeorgetown Furnished ApartmentsGeorgetown Luxury PlacesGeorgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College