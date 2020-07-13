Apartment List
276 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Georgetown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
59 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
38 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1150 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
$
78 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1539 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Parkview Estates
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1154 sqft
Parkview Place offers fantastic amenities that include on on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1317 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1353 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,839
1755 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1882 sqft
A community of single-family detached rental homes, these units come with amenities like private front and back yards, two-car garages, beautiful quartz countertops and designer flooring.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
5 Units Available
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
12 Units Available
Sierra Vista
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1161 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indian Creek in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Park East
2311 McCombs Street
2311 Mccombs Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom University Park Georgetown Home - The covered front porch leads into the open floor plan of the living room, dining room and kitchen with sliding glass door access into the fenced in back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 Vine Street
1903 Vine Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1399 sqft
3 bedroom home near downtown Georgetown - Great location in an established neighborhood of Georgetown near Southwestern University. Located toward the end of the cul-de-sac and right around the corner from Purl Elementary.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD
1400 Rivery Blvd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
576 sqft
Experience contemporary style coupled with incomparable comfort at this beautiful community. With a variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, you?re sure to find a layout that works for you and your family.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
128 River Road
128 River Road, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2276 sqft
Spacious home has three large bedrooms, game room, formal dining, flex space, wet bar/butlers pantry, enclosed porch and more! Expansive kitchen has ample cooking space and storage areas.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Vallecito Dr
120 Vallecito Drive, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
2704 sqft
4 bedroom w/master down. Private office off of entry. Kitchen open to living. Master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub, and a walk-in shower. Large covered back porch. Large 2nd living upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Georgetown Crossing
1451 Newbury Street
1451 Newbury Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Crossing Home - The 2 guest bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and the guest bathroom are found at the right front of the home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
320 Prato PL
320 Prato Pl, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1843 sqft
Brand spanking new! Great neighborhood, great home, great view! 3 bed+office, 2 bath, culdesac, fresh and clean, never lived in! Sit on your back patio and enjoy the view. Ready for immediate move-in. Come be a part of Ranch Sienna!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
506 Martin Luther King Jr ST
506 Martin Luther King Jr Street, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint and cozy home close to downtown Georgetown and Williamson County Courthouse. This house has been completely remodeled and ready for next tenant. No carpet!

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Briarwood
502 Hedgewood Dr - A
502 Hedgewood Drive, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1270 sqft
AVAILABLE 06/15/2020. Come see this charming 3 bed / 2 bath unit with fireplace, all hard floors and attached garage. Close to Lake Georgetown, I-35 / TX130, shopping, dining and downtown Georgetown. Pet Friendly - dogs under 30 lbs, sorry no cats.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1141 Highknoll LN
1141 Highknoll Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2184 sqft
ALSO FOR SALE! SEE VIRTUAL TOUR LINK FOR 3D WALKTHROUGH! This like-new, rare townhome in the Brownstone development of booming Wolf Ranch has all of the bells & whistles: wood floors, wrought iron railing, stainless appliances, & designer finishes!

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University Park East
2702 Perkins Pl.
2702 Perkins Place, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1243 sqft
University Park home in great location! Close to downtown Georgetown and Southwestern University. Cozy three bedroom home has wood laminate flooring, high ceilings, washer and dryer, and refrigerator.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3001 WHISPER OAKS LN UNIT A
3001 Whisper Oaks Lane, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit UNIT A Available 08/01/20 2 BDR/2 BATH GROUND FLOOR UNIT IN FOURPLEX - Property Id: 315201 2 Bedroom/2 Bath ground floor unit in fourplex. Central A/C, mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hookups. Flooring is tile and laminate wood.
City Guide for Georgetown, TX

Are you looking for an apartment with surroundings that have all the amenities of a big city and the charm of a small town? Then you’re moving to right place! Located a short 30-minutes from Austin, Georgetown, Texas has all that you’re looking for, and perhaps a little more. Now let’s check out the apartments for rent and find you a great new home.

Georgetown, also known as the Red Poppy Capital of Texas, has a population just shy of 50,000. It has an attractive historic downtown and amenity-laden real estate in the suburban parts of town, But, you know what?

Choosing a neighborhood in Georgetown will really come down to what you’re looking for in a rental.

The areas adjacent to the northern towns of Weir and Serenada have seen a lot of development in recent years. This means that if you’re looking for luxury condominiums, upscale townhomes and apartment rentals, this is area is perfect for you. These rental properties will also have some of the best amenities — including clubhouses, gyms and swimming pools. Expect to pay some of the highest rents in town for these suburban-feeling areas — generally hovering between $900-1100 per month.

The downtown city center area has many historical buildings all the way east to Texas’s oldest institute of higher education, Southwestern University. The student body has diversified the rental market. If you’re looking for flexible leases, inexpensive apartments, or a smaller studio apartment for rent, your best bet will be in this area. Expect to pay between $500-700 for smaller rentals, and up to $1000 for larger ones.

South of downtown and east of campus you’ll find a lot of suburban development that caters to the homeowner. However, these areas occasionally have single-family, detached rental homes available. Expect to pay $700-1000 for rental properties here.

Your four legged friend will be pretty welcome in most apartment rentals in Georgetown. Many apartment complexes and rental homes are pet friendly, though some may require a small additional fee for housing your dog or cat.

So, welcome to Georgetown! Enjoy the small town feel of this central Texas city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Georgetown, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Georgetown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

