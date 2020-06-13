Apartment List
/
TX
/
georgetown
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

62 Accessible Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
64 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1218 sqft
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
43 Units Available
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1346 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkview Estates
12 Units Available
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1154 sqft
Parkview Place Georgetown TX Apartments offers fantastic amenities that include an on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
10 Units Available
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1141 Highknoll LN
1141 Highknoll Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2184 sqft
ALSO FOR SALE! SEE VIRTUAL TOUR LINK FOR 3D WALKTHROUGH! This like-new, rare townhome in the Brownstone development of booming Wolf Ranch has all of the bells & whistles: wood floors, wrought iron railing, stainless appliances, & designer finishes!
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Teravista
1 Unit Available
324 Hidden Brook LN
324 Hidden Brook Lane, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2423 sqft
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Teravista. Less than 1 mile to Round Rock Premium Outlet Mall, IKEA, HEB Plus.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1286 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1290 sqft
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14am
Chandlere Crossing
21 Units Available
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,085
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1075 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully decorated units located near the Palm Valley Blvd. Features include all appliances, hardwood floors, large closets and extra storage space. Clubhouse, coffee bar and fire pit. Access to the game room and volleyball court.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Norcia LOOP
401 Norcia Loop, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2547 sqft
Beautiful & spacious single story home! Open floor plan w/ amazing storage & plantation shutters throughout. Main living features wood flooring, built-in entertainment enter, large center kitchen island & built-in bench seating in dining area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
3723 Birdhouse DR
3723 Birdhouse Dr, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1572 sqft
ONE STORY HOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE*REF/WASHER/DRYER STAY & YARD MAINTAINED AND PAID BY OWNER*OPEN KITCHEN/FAMILY/LIVING-PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING*FIREPLACE*NEW DISHWASHER*INDOOR UTILITY ROOM*GARAGE DOOR OPENER*NICE WOOD
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
54 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
216 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden at Cedar Park is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing an opulent living experience for its community members.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
994 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with easy access to major freeways and employers. Relax at home with air conditioning, extra storage, in-unit laundry, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool, proximity to running trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.

June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report. Georgetown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Georgetown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report. Georgetown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Georgetown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Georgetown rent trends were flat over the past month

Georgetown rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Georgetown stand at $1,170 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,444 for a two-bedroom. Georgetown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Georgetown over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Georgetown to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Georgetown

    As rents have fallen slightly in Georgetown, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Georgetown is less affordable for renters.

    • Georgetown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,444 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Georgetown.
    • While rents in Georgetown fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Georgetown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Georgetown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGeorgetown 3 BedroomsGeorgetown Accessible ApartmentsGeorgetown Apartments with Balcony
    Georgetown Apartments with GarageGeorgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGeorgetown Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGeorgetown Apartments with ParkingGeorgetown Apartments with Pool
    Georgetown Apartments with Washer-DryerGeorgetown Dog Friendly ApartmentsGeorgetown Furnished ApartmentsGeorgetown Luxury PlacesGeorgetown Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
    Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
    Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
    Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
    Temple College