Last updated June 13 2020

110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX

Finding an apartment in Georgetown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1353 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,840
1755 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1150 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
64 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1218 sqft
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
10 Units Available
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
$
118 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,266
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1539 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
43 Units Available
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1346 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Sierra Vista
14 Units Available
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1161 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indian Creek in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1882 sqft
A community of single-family detached rental homes, these units come with amenities like private front and back yards, two-car garages, beautiful quartz countertops and designer flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Parkview Estates
12 Units Available
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1154 sqft
Parkview Place Georgetown TX Apartments offers fantastic amenities that include an on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
12 Units Available
Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
447 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
800 sqft
Georgetown Park is just two miles from downtown Georgetown and San Gabriel Park and just minutes from Lake Georgetown. There are two sparkling swimming pools in addition to a fitness center and two clothes care facilities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Gabriel Heights
1 Unit Available
113 Shady Oak Dr
113 Shady Oak Drive, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1769 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom two story home is ready for move in! All the bedrooms are upstairs, includes upgraded flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Covered patio and privacy fenced yard.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
171 Whispering Wind
171 Whispering Wind Drive, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1328 sqft
171 Whispering Wind Available 08/01/20 Welcome home to 171 Whispering Wind! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available August 1st! - This adorable Angelina floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment after

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
345 Brenham Pass
345 Brenham Pass, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1604 sqft
Welcome Home to 345 Brenham Pass! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Home Available Now! - This spacious Steel Creek floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - 1604 Square Feet - 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Sunroom - Open floor plan - Tile in the

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
515 Hereford Ln
515 Hereford Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1414 sqft
Welcome Home to 515 Hereford Lane! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home is Available June 1st! - This beautiful, Steel Creek floor plan features: - Minimum Lease Term: 12 months - 1414 Square Feet - 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Sun Room - Morning Room - Dark

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
100 Ranch House Cove
100 Ranch House Cove, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1829 sqft
100 Ranch House Cove Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home to 100 Ranch House Cove! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available August 1st! - Conveniently located in the heart of Sun City this popular Dell Webb built Burnet floor plan is a great place to

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
131 Cattle Trail Way
131 Cattle Trail Way, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1915 sqft
131 Cattle Trail Way Available 07/29/20 Welcome Home to 131 Cattle Trail Way! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available July 29th! - This amazing Trinity floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment after June

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
403 Sundance Lane
403 Sundance Lane, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1597 sqft
403 Sundance Lane Available 08/18/20 Welcome Home to 403 Sundance! Sun City Unfurnished Home Available August 18th! - This amazing Bayberry floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment after July 15th -

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
108 Bronco
108 Bronco Drive, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Welcome Home to 108 Bronco Drive! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available Now! - This spacious Angelina floor plan features: - Required lease term: 12 months - 1310 Square Feet - 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Large Sun Room - Carpet in the living area and

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
214 Bonham Loop
214 Bonham Loop, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1397 sqft
214 Bonham Loop Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home to 214 Bonham Loop! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available August 1st! - This spacious Newport floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment after July

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Mountain Valley Street
105 Mountain Valley St, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1982 sqft
105 Mountain Valley - 4/2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windridge Village
1 Unit Available
917 East 3rd Street
917 East 3rd Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1410 sqft
917 East 3rd Street Available 07/15/20 Windridge Village Home - Windridge Village in the Heart of Georgetown close to Southwestern University. Make ready begins at the beginning of July.
City Guide for Georgetown, TX

Are you looking for an apartment with surroundings that have all the amenities of a big city and the charm of a small town? Then you’re moving to right place! Located a short 30-minutes from Austin, Georgetown, Texas has all that you’re looking for, and perhaps a little more. Now let’s check out the apartments for rent and find you a great new home.

Georgetown, also known as the Red Poppy Capital of Texas, has a population just shy of 50,000. It has an attractive historic downtown and amenity-laden real estate in the suburban parts of town, But, you know what?

Choosing a neighborhood in Georgetown will really come down to what you’re looking for in a rental.

The areas adjacent to the northern towns of Weir and Serenada have seen a lot of development in recent years. This means that if you’re looking for luxury condominiums, upscale townhomes and apartment rentals, this is area is perfect for you. These rental properties will also have some of the best amenities — including clubhouses, gyms and swimming pools. Expect to pay some of the highest rents in town for these suburban-feeling areas — generally hovering between $900-1100 per month.

The downtown city center area has many historical buildings all the way east to Texas’s oldest institute of higher education, Southwestern University. The student body has diversified the rental market. If you’re looking for flexible leases, inexpensive apartments, or a smaller studio apartment for rent, your best bet will be in this area. Expect to pay between $500-700 for smaller rentals, and up to $1000 for larger ones.

South of downtown and east of campus you’ll find a lot of suburban development that caters to the homeowner. However, these areas occasionally have single-family, detached rental homes available. Expect to pay $700-1000 for rental properties here.

Your four legged friend will be pretty welcome in most apartment rentals in Georgetown. Many apartment complexes and rental homes are pet friendly, though some may require a small additional fee for housing your dog or cat.

So, welcome to Georgetown! Enjoy the small town feel of this central Texas city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Georgetown, TX

Finding an apartment in Georgetown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

