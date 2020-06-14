Apartment List
164 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Georgetown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
40 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
117 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,266
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1539 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
64 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
43 Units Available
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1346 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1882 sqft
A community of single-family detached rental homes, these units come with amenities like private front and back yards, two-car garages, beautiful quartz countertops and designer flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Parkview Estates
12 Units Available
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1154 sqft
Parkview Place Georgetown TX Apartments offers fantastic amenities that include an on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Georgetown Village
1 Unit Available
506 Bluehaw Dr
506 Bluehaw Drive, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2491 sqft
506 Bluehaw Dr Available 09/07/20 Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Georgetown Village - Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1903 Vine Street
1903 Vine Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1399 sqft
1903 Vine Street Available 07/09/20 3 bedroom home near downtown Georgetown - Great location in an established neighborhood of Georgetown near Southwestern University.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
131 Cattle Trail Way
131 Cattle Trail Way, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1915 sqft
131 Cattle Trail Way Available 07/29/20 Welcome Home to 131 Cattle Trail Way! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available July 29th! - This amazing Trinity floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment after June

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
108 Bronco
108 Bronco Drive, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Welcome Home to 108 Bronco Drive! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available Now! - This spacious Angelina floor plan features: - Required lease term: 12 months - 1310 Square Feet - 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Large Sun Room - Carpet in the living area and

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
403 Sundance Lane
403 Sundance Lane, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1597 sqft
403 Sundance Lane Available 08/18/20 Welcome Home to 403 Sundance! Sun City Unfurnished Home Available August 18th! - This amazing Bayberry floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment after July 15th -

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1913 Terry Lane
1913 Terry Lane, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2358 sqft
Lovely brick home on large lot with loads of space to spread out, inside and out! Open floor plan and spacious kitchen with plenty of room to work. Beautiful wood floors in living area, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Old Town District
1 Unit Available
202 S Elm St
202 South Elm Street, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1848 sqft
Available July 2nd!! 1965 charm meets a recent builder remodel inside & out! Engineered wood flooring with granite kitchen and bath in an open floorplan. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included in separate laundry room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1141 Highknoll LN
1141 Highknoll Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2184 sqft
ALSO FOR SALE! SEE VIRTUAL TOUR LINK FOR 3D WALKTHROUGH! This like-new, rare townhome in the Brownstone development of booming Wolf Ranch has all of the bells & whistles: wood floors, wrought iron railing, stainless appliances, & designer finishes!
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Teravista
21 Units Available
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1364 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Round Rock Glen
356 Units Available
Parkside at Round Rock
5000 N Mays St, Williamson County, TX
Studio
$940
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1145 sqft
Welcome to Parkside at Round Rock, a beautiful collection of luxury apartment homes designed to elevate your lifestyle.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
205 Aldea St.
205 Alida Street, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
3236 sqft
205 Aldea St., Georgetown TX 78633 - Absolutely stunning 3/4/3, custom built, situated on a 1-acre lot, this gem is great for entertaining. Single story, side entry garage with pool/spa.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fountainwood
1 Unit Available
106 Hallie Crt
106 Hallie Court, Williamson County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3779 sqft
106 Hallie Ct. - 5/2.5 with 1/2 bath in laundry room. Beautiful home on cul-de-sac, office Space with built in cabinets, 4 rooms upstairs, brazilian wood floors, soaring ceilings, dry stacked gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Crystal Knoll
1 Unit Available
109 Azalea Dr
109 Azalea Drive, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1206 sqft
Crystal Knoll home with bright, spacious, open floor plan. Attractive wood laminate flooring throughout and ceiling fans in living and bedrooms help keep cooling costs low. Galley kitchen includes refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Teravista
1 Unit Available
1719 Greenside Trail
1719 Greenside Trail, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
Beautiful two story home in Teravista golf course community, hardwood floors and tile throughout, open floor plan with lots of natural light! High ceilings, open floor plan to kitchen, office space, loft/media game room, large Master Bedroom with

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Teravista
1 Unit Available
1696 Greenside TRL
1696 Greenside Trail, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3140 sqft
GOLF COURSE LOT! Beautiful 2-story home available For Lease in Teravista! Extremely functional floor plan great for blended families! 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL-bathrooms & game room! Tons of storage! Full bedroom & bath on main floor-nice for guests OR

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1111 Sunny Meadows LOOP
1111 Sunny Meadows Loop, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2120 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home with lots of upgrades: granite counters, wood flooring in family room & downstairs master. 2 bdrms and study/office/game room upstairs. Hard tile in kitchen, baths and dining area. Window seats in dining room add character.
City Guide for Georgetown, TX

Are you looking for an apartment with surroundings that have all the amenities of a big city and the charm of a small town? Then you’re moving to right place! Located a short 30-minutes from Austin, Georgetown, Texas has all that you’re looking for, and perhaps a little more. Now let’s check out the apartments for rent and find you a great new home.

Georgetown, also known as the Red Poppy Capital of Texas, has a population just shy of 50,000. It has an attractive historic downtown and amenity-laden real estate in the suburban parts of town, But, you know what?

Choosing a neighborhood in Georgetown will really come down to what you’re looking for in a rental.

The areas adjacent to the northern towns of Weir and Serenada have seen a lot of development in recent years. This means that if you’re looking for luxury condominiums, upscale townhomes and apartment rentals, this is area is perfect for you. These rental properties will also have some of the best amenities — including clubhouses, gyms and swimming pools. Expect to pay some of the highest rents in town for these suburban-feeling areas — generally hovering between $900-1100 per month.

The downtown city center area has many historical buildings all the way east to Texas’s oldest institute of higher education, Southwestern University. The student body has diversified the rental market. If you’re looking for flexible leases, inexpensive apartments, or a smaller studio apartment for rent, your best bet will be in this area. Expect to pay between $500-700 for smaller rentals, and up to $1000 for larger ones.

South of downtown and east of campus you’ll find a lot of suburban development that caters to the homeowner. However, these areas occasionally have single-family, detached rental homes available. Expect to pay $700-1000 for rental properties here.

Your four legged friend will be pretty welcome in most apartment rentals in Georgetown. Many apartment complexes and rental homes are pet friendly, though some may require a small additional fee for housing your dog or cat.

So, welcome to Georgetown! Enjoy the small town feel of this central Texas city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Georgetown, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Georgetown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

