Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
40 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$891
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1150 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
59 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
13 Units Available
Sierra Vista
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1161 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indian Creek in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1353 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,839
1755 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1145 Highknoll Ln
1145 Highknoll Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2184 sqft
1145 Highknoll Ln Available 07/17/20 Brownstone - 2/2.5 Brownstone. 2 bedrooms up stairs with full baths, 1/2 bath in living room. Wood floors, stainless steel fridge, washer/dryer, downstairs, has office or extra bedroom with storage closet.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Georgetown
810 Rock St # 201
810 Rock Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,775
800 sqft
Luxury Condo Steps from Downtown Square - Steps away from Charming Downtown Georgetown, This luxurious 1 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath condo has everything you're looking for. 3 Balconies. Large Cooks Kitchen has tons of cabinets, and a GAS cooktop. Pantry.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Martin Luther King, Jr. Street
1010 Martin Luther King Jr Street, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1814 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Old Town Georgetown Home - A gem in the heart of Downtown Georgetown! The covered front patio welcomes you into the living room. There is one bedroom and one bathroom located in the front of the home.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
325 Barrington Farm Court
325 Barrington Farm Court, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1388 sqft
325 Barrington Farm Court Available 09/01/20 Welcome Home to 325 Barrington Farm Court! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Available September 1st - This cozy Gray Myst floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - 1388 Sq Ft - 2 bedroom, 2

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
2000 FM 1460
2000 South a W Grimes Boulevard, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
597 sqft
This community was designed to offer you a memorable living experience. Love the outdoors? Enjoy the nearby trails, parks and the ample on-site green spaces and central park.

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD
600 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new living in beautiful Georgetown Texas! This luxury, resort-style community features a pavilion, a 24-hour fitness center, a resident lounge/game room, business center and full-stocked coffee bar.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
120 Plover Pass
120 Plover Pass, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
120 P - Property Id: 263325 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263325 Property Id 263325 (RLNE5704965)

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
University Park East
2702 Perkins Pl.
2702 Perkins Place, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1243 sqft
University Park home in great location! Close to downtown Georgetown and Southwestern University. Cozy three bedroom home has wood laminate flooring, high ceilings, washer and dryer, and refrigerator.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
131 Cattle Trail Way
131 Cattle Trail Way, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1915 sqft
131 Cattle Trail Way Available 07/29/20 Welcome Home to 131 Cattle Trail Way! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available July 29th! - This amazing Trinity floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment after June
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
33 Units Available
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1560 sqft
Bell at Teravista, Round Rock, TX is close to the region's best schools and near the Texas State University School of Nursing. The gated apartments come with in-unit laundry, ceiling fan and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Teravista
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1364 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Teravista
1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD.
1700 University Boulevard, Williamson County, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marvel at the stunning golf and pool views while unwinding at this gorgeous community.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Teravista
1719 Greenside Trail
1719 Greenside Trail, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
Beautiful two story home in Teravista golf course community, hardwood floors and tile throughout, open floor plan with lots of natural light! High ceilings, open floor plan to kitchen, office space, loft/media game room, large Master Bedroom with

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Teravista
2108 Asbury Park Dr.
2108 Asbury Park Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2856 sqft
2108 Asbury Park Dr. Available 06/06/20 Teravista amenities! - Gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, (fridge stays), gas cook top, breakfast bar and open family room.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2830 Oak Haven Cir
2830 Oak Haven Circle, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1428 sqft
2810 Oak Haven Cir is a house in Georgetown, TX 78628. This 1,428 square foot house sits on a 5 acre lot and features 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1994. The closest school is Douglas Benold Middle School.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
25 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.

July 2020 Georgetown Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Georgetown Rent Report. Georgetown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Georgetown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Georgetown rents held steady over the past month

Georgetown rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Georgetown stand at $1,169 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,443 for a two-bedroom. Georgetown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Georgetown over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Georgetown

    As rents have fallen moderately in Georgetown, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Georgetown is less affordable for renters.

    • Georgetown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,443 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Georgetown fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Georgetown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Georgetown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

