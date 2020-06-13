Apartment List
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Sierra Vista
14 Units Available
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1161 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indian Creek in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
64 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1485 sqft
A community of single-family detached rental homes, these units come with amenities like private front and back yards, two-car garages, beautiful quartz countertops and designer flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkview Estates
12 Units Available
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1154 sqft
Parkview Place Georgetown TX Apartments offers fantastic amenities that include an on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
118 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1539 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1353 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
43 Units Available
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1346 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1150 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Georgetown Village
1 Unit Available
506 Bluehaw Dr
506 Bluehaw Drive, Georgetown, TX
506 Bluehaw Dr Available 09/07/20 Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Georgetown Village - Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 Vine Street
1903 Vine Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1399 sqft
1903 Vine Street Available 07/09/20 3 bedroom home near downtown Georgetown - Great location in an established neighborhood of Georgetown near Southwestern University.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1126 Plateau Trail
1126 Plateau Trl, Georgetown, TX
1126 Plateau Trail Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath in Georgetown Tx - Don't miss the opportunity to view this one story Pinnacle home with open floor plan. Home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Vallecito Dr
120 Vallecito Drive, Georgetown, TX
4 bedroom w/master down. Private office off of entry. Kitchen open to living. Master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub, and a walk-in shower. Large covered back porch. Large 2nd living upstairs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
129 Woodland Road
129 Woodland Road, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Great neighborhood, great lot, great house! The living room boasts a brick, wood burning fireplace and offers entry onto the spacious back patio and lawn with storage shed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berry Creek
1 Unit Available
7713 Little Deer Trail
7713 Little Deer Trail, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villages of Berry Creek Home - The kitchen offers all appliances, plentiful cabinetry, a pantry closet and tiled back splash. The formal dining room is located between the kitchen and the living room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Green Slope Lane
408 Green Slope Ln, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - Located in the Pinnacle Community, just down the street from the HOA community pool and playground! The covered front entry welcomes you into the living room with entry closet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Katy Crossing
1 Unit Available
245 Deep Creek Drive
245 Deep Creek Drive, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Katy Cove Estates Georgetown Home - A great 2 story home in Katy Cove Estates just minutes from Downtown and I-35.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Drovers Cove 1021
1021 Drovers Cv, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
New 3/2 Duplex, 1,064 sq ft per unit, near Austin - Property Id: 48494 2012 Duplex, 3/2/1 each side in Great neighborhood, nestled within newer cove street. All tile floors, kitchen appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Gabriel Heights
1 Unit Available
113 Shady Oak Dr
113 Shady Oak Drive, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1769 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom two story home is ready for move in! All the bedrooms are upstairs, includes upgraded flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Covered patio and privacy fenced yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Mountain Valley Street
105 Mountain Valley St, Georgetown, TX
105 Mountain Valley - 4/2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
403 Sundance Lane
403 Sundance Lane, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1597 sqft
403 Sundance Lane Available 08/18/20 Welcome Home to 403 Sundance! Sun City Unfurnished Home Available August 18th! - This amazing Bayberry floor plan features: - Minimum lease term: 12 months - Available to view by appointment after July 15th -

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windridge Village
1 Unit Available
917 East 3rd Street
917 East 3rd Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1410 sqft
917 East 3rd Street Available 07/15/20 Windridge Village Home - Windridge Village in the Heart of Georgetown close to Southwestern University. Make ready begins at the beginning of July.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park East
1 Unit Available
2013 Olin Cove
2013 Olin Cove, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1768 sqft
2013 Olin Cove Available 06/15/20 Great home On Quiet Cul-De-Sac - Great home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Very open floor plan, large backyard, great for entertaining. Recent paint. (RLNE2524335)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Reata Trails
1 Unit Available
3403 Lonesome Trail
3403 Lonesome Trail, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1439 sqft
Fantastic 3 bed, 2 bath home in established Reata Trails neighborhood. Large back yard with mature trees backs up to wooded school-owned property, perfect place for kiddos and pets to play.

June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Georgetown Rent Report. Georgetown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Georgetown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Georgetown rent trends were flat over the past month

Georgetown rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Georgetown stand at $1,170 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,444 for a two-bedroom. Georgetown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Georgetown over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Georgetown to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Georgetown

    As rents have fallen slightly in Georgetown, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Georgetown is less affordable for renters.

    • Georgetown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,444 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Georgetown.
    • While rents in Georgetown fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Georgetown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Georgetown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

