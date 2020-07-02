All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2502 High Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2502 High Hollow Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2502 High Hollow Drive

2502 High Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2502 High Hollow Drive, Garland, TX 75041

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home Brick Home! Comes equipped with central heat and air, fenced in yard and garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 High Hollow Drive have any available units?
2502 High Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 High Hollow Drive have?
Some of 2502 High Hollow Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 High Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2502 High Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 High Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2502 High Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2502 High Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2502 High Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 2502 High Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 High Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 High Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 2502 High Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2502 High Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2502 High Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 High Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 High Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District