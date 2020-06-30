All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
The Courtyard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

The Courtyard

2046 N Shiloh Rd · (833) 318-3284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2046 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Courtyard.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
parking
pool
package receiving
tennis court
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
trash valet
The Courtyard offers a unique complement of contemporary living in a lush park-like setting in Garland, Texas. You'll find our five distinctive floor plans have been designed to provide utmost convenience with the right touch of style. As a professionally managed community, The Courtyard is everything you expect from sophisticated apartment living. Listening.... caring.... and responding. Just a few of the reasons we've earned our reputation. We invite you to come and tour our community and see why J Turner Research consistently names The Courtyard an elite property for customer service!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per adult; $125 for married couple
Deposit: $175 one bedroom; $225 One Bedroom Den; $275 Two Bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Preferred employers: $0 deposit for employees of the following companies: StateFarm, Kraft, City of Garland, Garland First Responders, RealPage, Raytheon, and Educators.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: All pets under 1 year of age: $250 Fee & $250 Deposit
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $10
restrictions: Must use litter box also not allowed outside unless on leash.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Courtyard have any available units?
The Courtyard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Courtyard have?
Some of The Courtyard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Courtyard currently offering any rent specials?
The Courtyard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Courtyard pet-friendly?
Yes, The Courtyard is pet friendly.
Does The Courtyard offer parking?
Yes, The Courtyard offers parking.
Does The Courtyard have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Courtyard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Courtyard have a pool?
Yes, The Courtyard has a pool.
Does The Courtyard have accessible units?
Yes, The Courtyard has accessible units.
Does The Courtyard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Courtyard has units with dishwashers.
