The Courtyard

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per adult; $125 for married couple
Deposit: $175 one bedroom; $225 One Bedroom Den; $275 Two Bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required.
Preferred employers: $0 deposit for employees of the following companies: StateFarm, Kraft, City of Garland, Garland First Responders, RealPage, Raytheon, and Educators.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: All pets under 1 year of age: $250 Fee & $250 Deposit
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $10
restrictions: Must use litter box also not allowed outside unless on leash.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units