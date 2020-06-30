Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard parking pool package receiving tennis court accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking online portal trash valet

The Courtyard offers a unique complement of contemporary living in a lush park-like setting in Garland, Texas. You'll find our five distinctive floor plans have been designed to provide utmost convenience with the right touch of style. As a professionally managed community, The Courtyard is everything you expect from sophisticated apartment living. Listening.... caring.... and responding. Just a few of the reasons we've earned our reputation. We invite you to come and tour our community and see why J Turner Research consistently names The Courtyard an elite property for customer service!