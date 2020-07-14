All apartments in Garland
2379 Apollo Rd · (833) 697-7621
Location

2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX 75040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1834 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 1825 · Avail. now

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 1935 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shiloh Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
guest suite
hot tub
Excellence is a commitment synonymous with Shiloh Oaks and you will experience the difference. Thoughtful planning in landscape and design was only a first step in achieving a unique relationship with our residents. Our attentive attitude resulting in a prompt response time sets you at ease to enjoy the apartment lifestyle offered by our community. Listening.... caring.... and responding. Just a few of the reasons we've earned our reputation and are a top rated community by ApartmentRatings.com for 2017. We invite you to come and enjoy apartment living in Garland at Shiloh Oaks!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175 (1 bedroom), $275 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Shiloh Oaks have any available units?
Shiloh Oaks has 16 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Shiloh Oaks have?
Some of Shiloh Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shiloh Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Shiloh Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: ApplyJuly - $500 off 1st Month if Apply by July 18th! - $500.00 off
Is Shiloh Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Shiloh Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Shiloh Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Shiloh Oaks offers parking.
Does Shiloh Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shiloh Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shiloh Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Shiloh Oaks has a pool.
Does Shiloh Oaks have accessible units?
No, Shiloh Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Shiloh Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shiloh Oaks has units with dishwashers.

