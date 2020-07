Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel extra storage fireplace ice maker walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator gym pool internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal trash valet

Welcome to The Hendry Apartment Homes! Our community is located within minutes of The Firewheel Town Center, which includes numerous shops and restaurants. Featuring an astounding selection of sixteen unique floor plans, our mission at The Hendry is to provide comfort, convenience, and an overall luxurious experience that will encourage you to call us home for years to come. With an amazing rhythm of energy and style, our apartment community will exceed all of your expectations for maintenance-free apartment living. Residents enjoy our resort-style swimming pool, elegant clubhouse, and "grab-n-go" breakfast and coffee bar. If you ever feel like escaping the confines of your apartment home, explore our community and form neighborly bonds that will last a lifetime. It's all waiting for you at The Hendry Apartment Homes in the beautiful Texan city of Garland!